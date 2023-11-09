Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

There’s nothing like braving fall’s brisk temps while wearing a stylish leather or faux-leather jacket. Along with keeping you warm, leather jackets add an edgy flair to elevate your outfits. You may be a fan of leather moto jackets or faux-leather biker jackets, but there are many other trendy styles to choose from. When your calendar calls for casual attire, style a cropped leather moto with jeans or cargo pants. On the days when you’re heading into the office, opt for faux-leather blazers or trench coats for a sophisticated look.

No matter how you wear leather or faux-leather jackets, there’s one setback. After some time, many leather jackets experience peeling and ripping due to wear and tear. You know, those cracks which often strike the sleeves of leather coats. They’re a complete drag, however, trusted retailers like Amazon, Nordstrom, Revolve and Lulus have unique leather and faux-leather jackets which are essentially peel-proof. Read ahead to check out our top picks!

At Amazon

1. Our Absolute Favorite: This affordable find is Amazon’s no. 1 bestselling leather jacket — for good reason. You can layer this leather bomber with oversized chunky knits without worrying about it being too small — originally $50, now just $42!

2. We Also Love: No second or third thoughts about it — you need a faux-leather shacket. This lightweight top is ideal for those in-office days — originally $70, now just $60!

3. We Can’t Forget: There’s nothing like genuine leather. This chic blue jacket is made from genuine lambskin leather and delivers a slim-fit silhouette which can be dressed up or down — originally $185, now just $159!

4. Bonus: Serve street-style vibes in this windproof and water-resistant genuine leather jacket — just $119!

5. Extra: This fall-friendly green faux-leather trench looks way more expensive than its $40 price tag would suggest!

At Nordstrom

6. Perfect for Rainy Days: Don’t fret if a rain shower appears on your forecast. This faux-leather puffer jacket features a water-resistant fabric to keep you dry all fall — just $149!

7. Quilted Comfort: Bundle up against crisp fall winds in this diamond quilted faux-leather bomber. From cargo pants to mini skirts, you can’t go wrong styling this comfy jacket — just $175!

8. Mellow Yellow: Make your autumnal outfits pop with this popcorn yellow faux-leather moto. It serves edgy vibes and features insulated lining which will keep you warm — originally $150, now just $90!

9. Worth the Splurge: This AllSaints option is a bit pricey. However, according to reviewers, it’s worth the cost. This leather biker jacket features intricate quilted shoulders and zip cuff designs — splurge for $499!

At Revolve

10. Something Different: If you want to stand out this fall, snag this faux-leather vest. We love the front snap button closure and stand-up collar — just $149!

11. Aviator Vibes: Channel Top Gun vibes with this classic aviator moto. Featuring a soft faux-leather fabric, this jacket showcases a ribbed neckline, cuffs, hem and functional side slant pockets — just $188!

12. All About the Accents: If you live for silver hardware, you’ll love this moto jacket. Made from 100% Nappa leather and a 100% polyester lining, this smoother leather jacket features front zipper closure and three-pocket design with bold silver hardware!

At Lulus

13. Burgundy Blues: Team this lightweight vegan leather moto with light turtlenecks and blouses. The bold burgundy shade is a standout — just $69!

14. Trendsetter: You’ll look fresh off a runway in this trendy vegan leather jacket. Along with chic faux-fur sleeves and a lapel, this short trench-inspired coat also features a belt which helps cinch your waist — just $76!

15. Brave Behavior: This chocolate brown jacket lives up to its name! Brave fall’s cool temps in this oversized vegan leather moto — just $69!

