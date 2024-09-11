Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Cozy season is one of our favorite times of the year. Something about spending more time doing indoor activities like puzzles, cooking, baking, playing games and watching movies that’s oh-so inviting! But arguably one of the best parts of cozy season is the typical attire; we’re talking sweaters, knit styles, fuzzy everything and loose-fitting pieces that give your body room to breathe. It’s love!

Related: 13 Luxe-Looking Amazon Loungewear Sets for All Seasons Everyone’s talking about being “demure” lately. Being demure is all about acting, dressing and speaking mindfully, choosing poise and class above all else. In other words, it’s the opposite of the brat trend! Demure gals are modest, confident and productive, navigating life with a gentle and elegant aura. Many of Us aspire to exude the […]

But if you’re a fashionista, you don’t want to lounge around wearing an old college sweatshirt and sweatpants that should probably be in the donation pile. If you want to carry a refined, elegant persona fully, you have to dress the part — even while lounging!

The key to sophisticated-looking loungewear is finding high-quality pieces that are chic and understated. There are plenty of five-star options on Amazon, some that you’d expect to cost hundreds of dollars. We rounded ’em up so you don’t have to, so get ready to nail the quiet luxury aesthetic — comfortably!

1. Somewhere European: Maybe you don’t own a villa on the coast of Italy, but you’ll sure look like you do in this luxe and cozy outfit — just $46!

2. Ribbed knit: We understand why this long-sleeve loungewear set has nearly perfect ratings. The polyester and elastane blend gives it a nice stretch — was $37, now just $30!

3. Three pieces: Why choose between lounge pants, a lounge tank and a cardigan when you can have all three? Plus, you can easily dress this outfit up with sandals and a bag — was $52, now just $43!

4. Ultra-comfy: You’re not messing around in the comfort department with this mock neck sweatsuit. The color is so seasonal — was $46, now just $40!

5. Fuzzy fleece: Get ready to meet your new go-to outfit for every movie night to come. And yes, this set is as soft as it looks . . . or maybe even softer — was $50, now just $47!

6. Jogger style: If sporty chic is your vibe, we found the perfect short-sleeve set to match your aesthetic — was $33, now just $22!

7. Off the shoulder: Okay, this may be our new favorite outfit of all time. Capri-length pants up the trendy ante tenfold, especially when paired with an off-the-shoulder top — was $46, now just $31!

8. Compliment-bound: Wear this set with chunky New Balance sneakers to iconically combine the grandpa and quiet luxury styles — just $39!

9. Button up, buttercup: Reviewers can’t seem to get enough of this knit pullover set, calling it a “go-to outfit for fall and winter”, “marvelous” and “sooo soft” — just $47!

10. Trendsetter alert: You’ll want to show off this wide-leg pant and long-sleeve top combo. Bold hems give it a one-of-a-kind flair — just $46!

11. Snoozeville time: Just imagine wearing this set for a girls’ night in! Pair this v-neck outfit with wine, good company and a funny movie and we may have discovered heaven on Earth — just $32!

12. Details matter: This set has a chest pocket and exposed hem detailing that gives it a Free People style — just $33!

13. Short sleeves: If you run hot at night, you’re going to want to check out this cap-sleeve top and shorts set. The apricot hue is rich mom material — just $34!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Please enter a valid email. Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

14. Silky satin: We’re warning you: You’ll be spoiled for life. This silky loungewear set has pockets, a loose fit and spaghetti straps to keep you temperate all year long — just $29!