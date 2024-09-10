Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

The trees, the colors, the (pumpkin spice) flavors, the styles, the cozy vibes . . . gosh, we love fall! Transitioning to fall means we’re switching from the bright hues, bikinis, lemonade and sun tanning that dominated our summers to more neutral tones, plenty of layers, casseroles and hay rides. What a time to be alive!

But a new season also means new clothes. While clothes shopping is fun, it can also be an expensive endeavor! Plus, finding pieces you feel good wearing is another endeavor. While some styles are flattering for most body types, plenty aren’t! Shopping online increases the difficulty level, making it hard to know if the styles, colors and fits will flatter your beautiful shape.

If you want some foolproof fall pieces that have endless reviewers singing their praises, don’t break the bank and never sacrifice style, you’re in the right place! We found 17 tops, sweaters, dresses and outfit sets on Amazon guaranteed to make you look and feel your best. Let’s dive in!

Tops

1. Our absolute favorite: Get ready to look taller, longer and leaner! This fitted top has ribbed knit material that lengthens the torso, especially when coupled with the turtleneck design — $28!

2. Runner up: Oh my gosh, the sleeves! Lantern sleeves are the perfect way to flatter your arms while being the trendiest gal in the room. You can wear this versatile top to work, too — $15!

3. Extra credit: If you don’t want anything tight around your midsection, this is the top for you! It has a v-neck design, loose fit, classy pattern and lightweight material that won’t make you sweat — $28!

4. Bonus: Lace sleeves and a cozy rayon and spandex blend are just a few things to look forward to. We’d consider this top a fall must-have for any style enthusiast — was $18, now $15!

Sweaters

5. Our absolute favorite: Classy yet casual enough for the day to day, this chunky knit sweater is the pullover you’ve been missing in your life — was $42, now $30!

6. Runner up: Cozy and chic, this trendy crew neck sweater is surprisingly lightweight! Grab it in one of 17 different colors . . . or grab a few different colors — $35!

7. Extra credit: We adore the simple yet classy style of this knit sweater top! Exposed seams and an asymmetrical hem give it Free People energy for a quarter of the price — $30!

8. Bonus: Hey there, pattern princess! Don’t be surprised if you get endless compliments on this loose turtleneck sweater. It’s Amazon’s choice (and ours!) for a reason — $40!

9. More bonus points: Simple, not boring! This lightweight v-neck number is the ideal sweater for those who want to be cozy, but not too cozy — $20!

Dresses

10. Our absolute favorite: See what we mean? This puff-sleeve dress is bound to be your new fall go-to for casual and fancy occasions alike! It even has secret pockets — $33!

11. Runner up: Obsessed is an understatement. The loose sleeves flatter your arms while a semi-thick material smoothes any lumps, bumps or cellulite. Plus, it’s 40% off — was $67, now $40!

12. Extra credit: Tie waist for the win! This v-neck wrap dress is the fall version of a beachy style. According to one reviewer, it “would be nice for anyone really of any size” — $47!

13. Bonus: It’s a yes for us. The ruffles, tiered design, lantern sleeves and busy pattern are certain to make you the star of the show wherever you go — $47!

Sets

14. Our absolute favorite: The twist front and high-rise bottoms cinch the waist in the utmost flattering way. You’ll look effortlessly put together while you lounge, shop or meet the girls for brunch — was $44, now $39!

15. Runner up: You’ll look like you’re from somewhere in Europe when you wear this two-piece knit set. Try pairing it with a brown belt and loafers for a high-fashion look — was $63, now $50!

16. Extra credit: Need something casual? This tracksuit has more than 13,000 reviewers giving it five stars, calling it “soft”, “comfy” and “not too thick” — $41!

17. Bonus: A tie waist and wide-leg pants are just the tip of the iceberg. You’ll love the way this out-to-dinner set highlights your shape without squeezing, poking or itching — $45!