There’s nothing quite like a pumpkin spice latte from your favorite coffee shop! Now that the weather is changing, many of Us are getting excited to sit inside and watch the leaves change with a nice spiced drink in hand. To maximize the vibe, however, it’s equally important to dress the part!
Autumn colors, chunky knits, loose styles and plenty of layers are just a few ways to own the fall coffee shop style. You might think this calls for a time and money-intensive trip to Nordstrom or a mall near you, but it’s actually much easier than that. You can score the look from the comfort of your couch — even in pajamas if you wish!
There are endless comfy casual pieces on Amazon that will give you the put-together style you seek, all while making you feel like you’re lounging in a cloud. Find your new favorite set, cardigan sweater or jumpsuit below!
Coffee Shop Sets
1. A real winner: This is the number-one bestseller in women’s sweatsuits for good reason! Wear it with sneakers for a pilates mom look — was $30, now just $25!
2. Extra cozy: If you want to feel like you’re having coffee while wrapped in a cloud, you’re going to want to check out this wide-leg sweater set — was $70, now just $50!
3. Britney Spears: Nail early 2000s style with this long-sleeve top and matching bottoms set! A rayon and spandex blend keeps it ultra-stretchy — just $40!
4. Texture queen: Why settle for basic when you can have this waffle knit lounge set? The material is surprisingly lightweight — just $40!
5. Travel ready: Maybe you’re stopping at the airport Starbucks on your way to Prague for the weekend. You’ll adore the cozy yet classy style — was $50, now just $44!
Coffee Shop Jumpsuits
6. Ribbed crewneck: Wide-leg pants, a long-sleeve top, a flowy design and ribbed material make this outfit the trendiest of all. You just might become obsessed like Us — just $30!
7. Crowd favorite: You don’t have to grab this casual v-neck jumpsuit in an army green hue, but you’ll get loads of compliments if you do — was $39, now just $27!
8. Lantern sleeves: This flattering find can be dressed up or down with a quick change of shoes and accessories. Wear it on coffee dates or dinner dates — just $35!
9. Super smocked: Pair this versatile jumpsuit with a cardigan sweater or a jean jacket and you’re good to go! Secret pockets are just a bonus — just $34!
10. Athleisurely gal: Something about the tank top style of this one-piece outfit gives sporty chic vibes. We adore the elastic tie that highlights your waist — just $18!
Coffee Shop Cardigans
11. Checks the boxes: Whatever’s on your list of “musts” in a cardigan, this v-neck sweater has it. You’ll love the skin-soft material — was $30, now just $24!
12. New fave: Wear this cardigan over your tees and tanks all fall and winter long! With over 30 colors to choose from, good luck choosing just one — was $60, now just $40!
13. Simple elegance: Simple does not mean boring — not with this open-front cardigan that has over 9,000 five-star reviews. Grab it for 64% off — was $56, now just $20!
14. Cable knit: There’s nothing quite like a cable knit design during cozy pumpkin spice latte season . . . we mean fall — was $55, now just $40!
15. Go with everything: If you want a cardigan that will keep you comfy all year round, check out this boho number with waffle knit material and pockets — was $26, now just $19!