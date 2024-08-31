Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

There’s nothing quite like a pumpkin spice latte from your favorite coffee shop! Now that the weather is changing, many of Us are getting excited to sit inside and watch the leaves change with a nice spiced drink in hand. To maximize the vibe, however, it’s equally important to dress the part!

Related: 17 Comfy Amazon Lounge Sets for Road Trips This Fall — All Under $30 Either you love ’em or you hate ’em. Road trips are a mixed bag for some of Us type-A individuals with a hard time sitting down, but when you really think about it, getting in the car and ending up somewhere completely different is a neat way to see the country! With some good snacks, […]

Autumn colors, chunky knits, loose styles and plenty of layers are just a few ways to own the fall coffee shop style. You might think this calls for a time and money-intensive trip to Nordstrom or a mall near you, but it’s actually much easier than that. You can score the look from the comfort of your couch — even in pajamas if you wish!

There are endless comfy casual pieces on Amazon that will give you the put-together style you seek, all while making you feel like you’re lounging in a cloud. Find your new favorite set, cardigan sweater or jumpsuit below!

Coffee Shop Sets

1. A real winner: This is the number-one bestseller in women’s sweatsuits for good reason! Wear it with sneakers for a pilates mom look — was $30, now just $25!

2. Extra cozy: If you want to feel like you’re having coffee while wrapped in a cloud, you’re going to want to check out this wide-leg sweater set — was $70, now just $50!

3. Britney Spears: Nail early 2000s style with this long-sleeve top and matching bottoms set! A rayon and spandex blend keeps it ultra-stretchy — just $40!

4. Texture queen: Why settle for basic when you can have this waffle knit lounge set? The material is surprisingly lightweight — just $40!

5. Travel ready: Maybe you’re stopping at the airport Starbucks on your way to Prague for the weekend. You’ll adore the cozy yet classy style — was $50, now just $44!

Coffee Shop Jumpsuits

6. Ribbed crewneck: Wide-leg pants, a long-sleeve top, a flowy design and ribbed material make this outfit the trendiest of all. You just might become obsessed like Us — just $30!

7. Crowd favorite: You don’t have to grab this casual v-neck jumpsuit in an army green hue, but you’ll get loads of compliments if you do — was $39, now just $27!

8. Lantern sleeves: This flattering find can be dressed up or down with a quick change of shoes and accessories. Wear it on coffee dates or dinner dates — just $35!

9. Super smocked: Pair this versatile jumpsuit with a cardigan sweater or a jean jacket and you’re good to go! Secret pockets are just a bonus — just $34!

10. Athleisurely gal: Something about the tank top style of this one-piece outfit gives sporty chic vibes. We adore the elastic tie that highlights your waist — just $18!

Coffee Shop Cardigans

11. Checks the boxes: Whatever’s on your list of “musts” in a cardigan, this v-neck sweater has it. You’ll love the skin-soft material — was $30, now just $24!

12. New fave: Wear this cardigan over your tees and tanks all fall and winter long! With over 30 colors to choose from, good luck choosing just one — was $60, now just $40!

13. Simple elegance: Simple does not mean boring — not with this open-front cardigan that has over 9,000 five-star reviews. Grab it for 64% off — was $56, now just $20!

14. Cable knit: There’s nothing quite like a cable knit design during cozy pumpkin spice latte season . . . we mean fall — was $55, now just $40!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Please enter a valid email. Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

15. Go with everything: If you want a cardigan that will keep you comfy all year round, check out this boho number with waffle knit material and pockets — was $26, now just $19!