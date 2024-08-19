Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

While the official switch from summer to fall doesn’t happen until September 22, it’s already starting to feel like fall. Maybe it’s the fact that the kids are headed back to school or the slight chill in the air, but either way, it’s clear that summertime is pretty much over!

That said, it’s definitely not full-blown sweater weather. If you’re looking to take on this confusing transitional season comfortably and fashionably, it starts with the right layers! Transitional weather is synonymous with layering. A staple cardigan that won’t make you sweat but will keep you warm when there’s a breeze is essential!

But finding the right cardigan sweater is a task and a half, especially since many cardigan sweaters are ultra-thick. We found 13 cardigans on Amazon that are lightweight, thin and perfect for these next few months . . . spring, too! You’ll really get your money’s worth with these one-of-a-kind finds.

1. Boho beauty: The hollow knit design gives this sweater a beachy flair, especially if you wear it with a cropped tank and sandals. Give it a fall spin by styling it with jeans and sneakers — $29!

2. Ruffle front: Three-quarter sleeves, draped ruffles, a shawl collar and an asymmetrical hem make this classy cardigan one of a kind. The viscose and spandex blend keeps it stretchy, too — was $20, now $17!

3. An essential: Endless colors and a wide range of sizes are just two things we love about this open-front cardigan. If you’re unsure, just check the more than 15,000 five-star reviews — $29!

4. Sophisticated gal: You don’t have to dress this open-front cardigan up, but if you do, you’ll be the trendiest person in the room — guaranteed — was $27, now $20!

5. New fave: The design, the hem, the length . . . we’re obsessed! While it doesn’t provide much wind protection, it surely adds a dynamic layer to your long-sleeve fall getup — was $29, now $20!

6. Comfy cozy: Rich mom alert! The color and material will give any outfit a luxe look. This sweater should be way more expensive than it actually is — was $41, now $27!

7. Sweater hybrid: A mix between a cardigan sweater and a regular button-up sweater, this flare-sleeve top is guaranteed to become a staple in your transitional weather wardrobe rotation — was $25, now $20!

8. Coffee date: Meeting the girls for a quick Starbucks? Throw on this Amazon’s Choice cardigan that even has pockets! It’s comfy enough to sleep in . . . trust Us — was $29, now $23!

9. Holey moly: Long, flowy and chic, this is the sheer knit cardigan your closet has been missing. We love the look of this sweater with a fall dress or a lounge outfit — $36!

10. Daily ensemble: Don’t say we didn’t warn you! You probably won’t want to go anywhere without this button-up piece, especially since it’s a versatile hip length. The variety of vibrant colors is just a bonus — was $22, now $36!

11. Ultra-chic: Made of 100% cotton, this cozy new release will make you feel like you’re wearing a cloud. Reviewers love it so far, calling it “fantastic”, “nice quality” and “great for the workplace” — $26!

12. Half off: We can’t believe this bestseller is nearly half off! The chunky knit style is perfect for fall, especially since it has plenty of ventilation to prevent you from overheating — was $54, now $28!

13. Stocking up: Okay, we have to come clean . . . this cardigan may or may not be in our carts in multiple colors. The sleeves and flowy hem do Us in — $27!