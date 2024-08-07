Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Lounge sets are in! They always have been and probably always will be, especially in this post-COVID world of prioritizing comfortable fashion. No complaints here! A good lounge set can serve as a lounge outfit, of course, but also a classy out-to-dinner getup when paired with the right shoes and accessories . . . and when made of the right material.

We’re all about cooling, luxe-looking fabrics around here and one of our absolute favorites is satin. Not only does satin look expensive, but it couldn’t be more comfortable — especially when it’s hot outside. It gives you that no-clothes feeling while you lounge about, a dream for those of Us who run hot 24/7!

The other great thing about loose satin outfits is the flattering aspect. We gathered 10 lounge sets that don’t squeeze, poke, itch or prod, but rather hide cellulite, conceal bloating and make you look like a yacht wife. Oh, and they’re all under $28!

1. Classy act: Trust Us when we say this outfit is the only outfit you’ll want to lounge (and live) in from now on. A polyester and spandex blend keeps it ultra-lightweight.

2. Bride all day: You don’t have to grab this set in white, but it will make you feel like the center of attention. A ruffle hem adds a darling touch to this cami and shorts combo!

3. Somewhere in Greece: Something about this lounge outfit gives European vacation vibes! You’ll picture yourself in a coastal villa when you wear this ultra-soft set.

4. Pajama party: Call all the girls . . . it’s time for a wine and movie night! This classy set has pockets for functionality and spaghetti straps to ensure you don’t overheat.

5. Expensive-looking: If you didn’t just come back from a month-long African safari trip but want to look like you did, check out this cheetah outfit . . . it’s not what you think!

6. Everyday fave: Classy and chic, this set has an extra loose top and elastic tie bottoms for the ultimate comfortable experience. It’s ideal for when you feel bloated or during that time of the month!

7. Bedtime stories: No. Words. Necessary. Reviewers can’t get enough of this outfit that one calls “absolutely perfect”, citing the breathability, luxe look and versatility.

8. Feeling saucy: Lace detailing along the hem of this cami and shorts set gives it a spicy flair, especially if you opt for a vibrant color like rose, dark green or purple!

9. A night out: A cowl neck, pockets and high waist make this silky set the ideal outfit for a night on the town . . . or a night on the couch. Wear it with slippers or strappy sandals!

10. Crowd favorite: We’ll be taking advantage of this 40% off deal STAT. The shiny short-sleeve button-down shirt paired with even shinier shorts will make you feel like a rich mom.