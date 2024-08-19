Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Either you love ’em or you hate ’em. Road trips are a mixed bag for some of Us type-A individuals with a hard time sitting down, but when you really think about it, getting in the car and ending up somewhere completely different is a neat way to see the country! With some good snacks, great jams and even better company, road trips can be a total blast.

But knowing what to wear on a road trip is confusing at best. You want to look cute when you roll out at Mount Rushmore, but you also want to be comfy; you have to be warm enough, but you definitely don’t want to sweat. Plus, long car rides require everyone in the car to agree on a temperature and agenda . . . ahh!

All things considered, you’d be surprised how much stress is relieved when you dress properly. Not only will you avoid the back-and-forth car temperature arguments, but you’ll also feel good about yourself, which is a stress reliever in itself! We rounded up 17 of our favorite comfy lounge sets on Amazon that are easy to layer with, don’t break the bank and look way more expensive than they are. Read on!

1. Ultra-soft: With nothing below four stars, this flowy top and pants outfit is destined to become your new favorite . . . of all time.

2. Ribbed outfit: There’s nothing better than a three-piece outfit that gives you built-in layering capabilities!

3. Britney Spears: Something about the fitted tank and foldover flare pant combo screams early 2000s.

4. Running hot: If your body is always warm, you’ll want to wear shorts in the car. Don’t forget a blanket though in case you get chilly!

5. Quick nap: This outfit is so soft that you’ll doze off in the passenger seat, especially if you’re driving through Nebraska.

6. Athleisure style: Pockets, a tie waist and a jogger style are just a couple of things that give this set a sporty flair.

7. Colors galore: All you need is a chunky pair of sneakers to nail the casual-yet-coordinated look. Get ready for the compliments!

8. Rich mom: Comfy, cozy and chic, this two-piece knit set should be way more expensive than it is, especially with the bold hems.

9. Relaxation station: A tank gives you the ability to layer with a sweatshirt or cardigan while shorts make the car blanket all the more alluring.

10. Stretchy set: Made of a rayon and elastane blend, this spaghetti strap tank and lounge pant combo won’t squeeze, poke or itch.

11. Peak versatility: Wear this set in the car, to the Four Corners monument, on a quick coffee run or even camping.

12. Yacht wife: Trendy is an understatement with this two-piece knit set! We love the chest pocket and relaxed crew neckline.

13. Waffle knit: No sleeves, no problems! It makes sense why one reviewer says this set is “so comfortable” and “doesn’t look like pjs”!

14. One of a kind: We haven’t found a two-piece set that pairs so perfectly with New Balance sneakers. It’s probably the contrasting sleeves and waist tie!

15. Total classic: Grab this in any color your heart your heart desires! This lounge set doubles as a yoga outfit.

16. New favorite: Wear it with slippers for the car ride or with heels for a dressy night out. You’ll be a queen at every rest stop!

17. Vacation mode: Even if you’re not going somewhere glamorous, you’ll feel like you are when you rock this set.