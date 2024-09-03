Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Whether you associate fall with baking pies, visiting apple orchards, carving pumpkins or watching scary movies on the couch, there’s no denying that fall is the start of cozy season. But cozy season is different from loungewear season; cozy season is associated with fall and winter, but loungewear season is all year round! When it’s July or when it’s December, it’s always loungewear season!

Buying some new loungewear pieces, however, may seem like a waste of money — after all, who cares what you look like around the house? But we found 16 loungewear pieces and sets starting at $15 on Amazon that you can wear everywhere and will make you the trendiest, classiest and richest-looking person in the room. As a bonus, these pieces are made of soft and stretchy materials that might make you forget you’re even wearing clothes!

So read on to find your new go-to comfy outfit. And seriously, get ready for people to ask you how many properties you own abroad!

Tops and Sweaters

1. Everyday outfit: Wear it to the grocery store, brunch with the girls or to the couch — you choose! This v-neck top will be your new go-to — was $20, now $17!

2. Simple, not basic: Hey there, rich mom! This cozy top comes in any heathered color your heart desires. It even comes in white if you want to prolong summer style — $15!

3. Ultra-cozy: We see why over three hundred people bought this in the past month. This polyester, rayon and spandex blend is the dreamy combo you can snooze in — was $20, now $19!

4. Waffle knit: This top checks all the boxes! It has a v-neck style, buttons up the front, a drawstring design and a hood for functionality — was $29, now $25!

5. Flowy chic: We’re a little obsessed with the flowy style of this long shirt. Wear it with jeans or with sweatpants depending on your mood! Thumb holes are just a bonus — $20!

6. Chunky knit: Swoonworthy is an understatement with this oversized crew neck pullover. The hems are white or black for bold and luxe flair — $35!

Cardigans

7. Pumpkin patch: Wear this long-sleeve from the pumpkin patch to a scary movie night on the couch. It’s just thick enough that you won’t get chilly but you won’t overheat, either — $35!

8. Why choose?: We’re huge fans of black and brown, especially during the fall and winter months. This block sweater lets you have both — was $39, now $33!

9. Striped up: How fun is this chunky knit sweater? Wear it with a tank top during the summer or a long-sleeve during the winter — $42!

10. Shacket trend: It’s official! Shackets are one of the trendiest and comfiest ways to do fall fashion. Grab this plaid button-up piece in any color that suits your fall wardrobe — was $27, now $20!

11. New fave: Pockets make this oversized knit cardigan a functional find, too! It’s 64% off right now, so call it a sign from the universe to add to cart — was $70, now $25!

12. Totally invested: Vests are the perfect way to stay cozy without making you sweat. Try pairing this chunky crochet top with a long-sleeve top — $34!

13. High class: Classy meets semi-scandalous! This open-front sweater can be worn with tank tops, dresses and more, so don’t be afraid to get creative with it — $37!

Two-Piece Outfit Sets

14. Bestseller already: Yes, this set was just dropped, but it’s already selling out on Amazon! The loose pieces can be paired with pieces you already have for endless outfits — $34!

15. Coffee date: Maybe you’re running to Target or maybe to meet some friends for a quick Starbucks, but either way, you’ll look good doing it in this mock neck set — $44!

16. Airport outfit: A leveled-up version of sweats, this comfy outfit is a surefire way to feel like you’re wrapped in a cozy cloud all day long — $46!