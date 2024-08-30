Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If fall approaching has you in a mood, we have the perfect solution! Adjusting your attitude might work, but a little retail therapy is guaranteed to work, especially retail therapy that doesn’t send your bank account through a loop. And when we say “retail therapy”, we’re talking about practical retail therapy — also known as grabbing pieces you buy once, wear all the time and will last you for seasons to come.

When it comes to daily attire, most of Us can agree that loungewear is essential. It’s something we practically live in, especially during the cool months. If you’re hoping to level up your live-in look this upcoming season, we found 12 ultra-trendy lounge sets that you can wear for all your scary movie nights, coffee shop dates and fall trail walks!

These pieces are intentionally oversized and cozy, yet don’t drown you out like some oversized outfits do. You’ll look, feel and act like you’re on cloud nine not just now, but all cozy season! And let’s be real: At-home cozy season is all year round.

Read on for our picks from Amazon, Walmart and more!

1. Our total fave: Sporty and chic, this sweatsuit looks like something out of an early 2000s movie. You’ll feel like a loungewear queen wherever you go in this quarter zip and sweatpants!

2. Definition of cozy: This crop hoodie and pants have “cozy” in their titles! These pieces have plush fleece lining, a lightweight feel and a skin-soft fabric that you’ll dream about. Oh, and they’re 25% off right now!

3. Bestseller alert: It’s no wonder reviewers can’t get enough of this fuzzy fleece outfit on Amazon! Wear it with sneakers to grab a pumpkin spice latte from your favorite spot.

4. Waffle knit: If you run warm, this is the outfit for you! A long sleeve top paired with comfy shorts will ensure you don’t overheat during your lounge sesh.

5. Rich mom energy: It doesn’t matter if you have kids or not — this outfit will make you look like you drive a white Range Rover and lead the local Girl Scout troop.

6. Simple, not boring: This stretchy outfit is made of a rayon, polyester and spandex blend, so you can bet it’s comfy as can be . . . or comfier.

7. New favorite: We’ll be wearing this ribbed knit outfit on repeat for the remainder of the year. There are neutral and vibrant colors to choose from depending on your style!

8. Quiet luxury: If loungewear and designer clothing had a child, it would be this ultra-classy lounge outfit with pockets, cuffed ankles and a trendy crewneck design.

9. Versatile find: It’s hard to believe this high-fashion set is actually comfortable! The wide-leg pant and flare sleeve combo is worth every dollar.

10. Off the shoulder: You don’t have to wear the top off the shoulder, but it pairs beautifully with the sporty casual look of the joggers — especially with the contrasting tie waist and buttons!

11. Around the house: Don’t plan on leaving the couch? Turn on Gilmore Girls, grab your favorite blanket and wrap yourself in this lightweight knit lounge set that’s only $15!

12. Cozy icon: People at the grocery store may start asking you what you do for a living. Just tell them you’re a fashion icon on the side . . . no big deal!