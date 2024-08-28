Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

While we’re sad a summer of barbecues, beach days, tan lines and flip flops is ending, we’re really excited for the movie nights, pumpkin pies and haunted hayrides to come! The slew of 90-degree days lately has delayed the inevitable shift, but we all know the shift is coming . . . especially those of Us in the Midwest!

Related: 17 Slimming Loose Tops for Well Under $30 on Amazon to Look Southampton Rich There’s rich, then there’s rich rich, then there’s Southampton rich. These folks have money to burn and then some with median home prices well into the millions! Before you get confused, note that Southampton rich is different from Beverly Hills rich or Palm Beach rich; it has a classy, old-money feel as opposed to a […]

Fall is one of the best times of year for a lot of reasons, one being fashion. Clothes are looser, outfits are comfier and colors are warmer, not to mention sweaters are added to the fashion equation. While it won’t be time for thick and heavy sweaters for a while, we’re approaching light sweater territory. Hooray!

Another fall win is layering. Layering with light sweaters and cardigans is not only functional, but ultra-fashionable, too! There are endless sweaters on Amazon, however, which is a blessing and a curse. We love options, but that many options? Talk about overwhelming!

To make things easier, we sorted by only the highest-rated transitional weather sweaters, many of which have thousands of fans on Amazon. These are tried-and-true pieces reviewers call their favorites, so let’s jump in!

1. Total trendsetter: The dramatic exposed seams make this top a showstopper. You’ll look like a model while you grocery shop, walk or have brunch — was $50, now just $32!

2. Lightweight crochet: There are a whole bunch of colors to choose from, but we adore the rich mom flair of this cloud gray hue — just $33!

3. Waffle knit: This top may be simple, but it’s anything but boring. See it as a blank canvas for all your favorite accessories — was $50, now just $30!

4. Cozy connoisseur: Balloon sleeves are just the beginning when it comes to our favorite things about this classy crewneck sweater. Plus, it’s over half off — was $60, now just $29!

5. One of a kind: Have you ever seen a neckline quite like this one? It’s a trendy cross between a v-neck and a scoop neck — just $29!

6. Corporate gal: Whether you work in an office or whether your home is your office, this top will make you feel profesh — was $26, now just $22!

7. Wrap top: We’re loving the way this top hides lumps and bumps around the midsection. It’s a lifesaver on days when you’re bloated — was $40, now just $36!

8. Ultra-versatile: This top can be dressed up or down with a quick change of pants, shoes and accessories. Ribbed material lengthens the torso, too — was $30, now just $27!

9. New favorite: It’s hard to choose favorites, but this oversized crewneck pullover has to be one of them. A mock neck keeps it casual — just $40!

10. Solid choice: Nearly 6,000 people give this go-with-everything sweater five stars. If you’re on the fence, we’d say make the leap — was $55, now just $30!

11. Super light: You definitely won’t sweat in this knit long-sleeve top! Acrylic and polyamide keep it breathable — just $33!

12. Everyday outfit: It doesn’t matter what you pair this striped v-neck sweater with. You’ll totally rock it, especially with booties — was $47, now just $35!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Please enter a valid email. Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

13. French tuck: We’re not saying you have to half tuck the front of this sweater, but you’ll be the star of the fashion show if you do — was $30, now just $22!