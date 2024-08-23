Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you’re like me and adore the rich mom style, but don’t consider yourself rich (or a mom, in my case), rocking the rich mom look can be a bit daunting. Like an athlete stepping onto the field before a big game, stepping out in rich mom attire requires a mindset adjustment. Trade the imposter syndrome for manifestation; you’re becoming “that” woman just by wearing what you’re wearing. You have to get your mind right!

Once you have a rich mom attitude, the only other thing you need is a go-to rich mom outfit (of course!). Rich moms typically wear knits, sets, smooth fabrics and bold accessories in colors like beige, black and white, all while carrying themselves with grace, elegance and splendor. They know they’re expensive!

But the key here is looking for expensive-looking pieces that don’t break the bank, but look like they do! The only rich mom outfit set you’ll ever need is on Amazon and it’s suitable for all-year wear. This knit set is made of a soft and stretchy polyester and rayon blend that seriously looks like cashmere! It’s ultra-lightweight, skin-friendly and moisture-wicking, making it one of the comfiest (future) outfits in your closet. You won’t want to take it off!

Coordinated and chic, the set includes a short-sleeve top and matching flowy pants that have bold, luxury-style hems; the top’s casual crewneck design is complimented by the pants’ trendy wide-leg design, split hems and flowy ankles. And if you’re a comfort connoisseur, same — there are no buttons, zippers or ties that squeeze, poke, prod or itch. Hooray! The stretchy elastic waistband will make you forget you’re wearing pants.

This set can be easily dressed up or down for any occasion . . . and I mean any occasion. I’ve worn it everywhere from lounging on the couch to a date night out on the town! It pairs beautifully with sandals and sunnies for an everyday summer flair or with sneakers for a more casual daily look. You can also wear it with slippers for lounging around the house. I plan on hosting a girls’ movie night just so I can wear this set, so feel free to take my idea if you wish!

There are a few different colors to choose from, all exuding pure rich mom energy. I chose the moon gray hue, but you can also grab this set in black, white, brown, pink, green and more. Since the set is on sale, I just may grab one (or two) more!

Get the Ekouaer Two-Piece Knit Lounge Set for $24 (originally $31) on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 23, 2024, but are subject to change.

