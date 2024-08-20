Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Sweater season is approaching whether you’re excited about it (like Us!) or not. Wherever you fall on the excited-for-fall spectrum, one of the best ways to get excited about it is to refresh your wardrobe! Yes, folks, we’re giving you an excuse to shop.

We adore the boho chic style of retailers like Urban Outfitters, but the price tags are a little hefty, especially considering the fact that many of our bank accounts are still recovering from summer trips to Greece. But if you want to look like you spent half your paycheck on a few sweaters, check out these Urban-looking Amazon finds!

These 20 sweaters start at just $18, but they look like they’d start at $180. Read on!

1. Our absolute favorite: It’s not just Us that adore this crochet knit sweater . . . hundreds of reviewers rave about it!

2. Runner up: We’re a little obsessed with the checker print and turtleneck combo. You’re guaranteed to turn some heads!

3. Extra credit: Look no further for an everyday sweater that can be dressed up or down with a quick change of pants.

4. Button up: Have you ever seen such a trendy pullover? Made of acrylic material, this find is ultra-breathable.

5. Super stripes: Something about this oversized batwing sweater screams Euro-girl fall! Choose from over a dozen color options.

6. Total crochet: This sweater drapes off one shoulder, so show off what you’ve got or wear it with a high-neck tank.

7. Simple elegance: The holidays will approach faster than you think. We just found your go-to holiday sweater!

8. Everyday fave: Picture this sweater with your favorite pair of jeans, gold jewelry and a crossbody bag. So chic!

9. Off the shoulder: Who needs a high neckline when you can have this off-the-shoulder sweater? According to reviewers, you can wear it all year round.

10. Color block: Hey there, trendsetter! You’ll adore the way this pullover looks with any flowy pants in your closet.

11. Oversized look: Anyone who knows fashion knows that oversized is totally in, especially in cozy sweater form!

12. Technically a cardigan: A cardigan is a sweater! This open-front sweater has a knit design we just can’t resist.

13. Gentle crop: If you’re looking for a sweater that highlights your shape without squeezing, meet your new BFF.

14. Braided sleeves: The length, the style, the material . . . we’re obsessed! A vibrant color is just icing on the fashion cake.

15. Major steal: This expensive-looking batwing sweater has defined seams and contrasting hems that make it one of a kind!

16. Compliment-bound: Get ready for everyone to ask about your baggy button-up cardigan sweater. It’s the perfect casual outfit!

17. Lantern sleeves: A color block design, ribbed knit material, a mock neck and lantern sleeves are just a few highlights!

18. Trendsetter alert: If you love bright colors, you’re going to love this oversized crewneck sweatshirt with neon accents.

19. Crowd favorite: This sweater just came out and is already a hit. Grab it in this luxe-looking black and beige combo!

20. Bonus points: All you need is a tank top underneath and you’re good to go. The star on the front adds a playful flair!