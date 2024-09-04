Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Everyone’s talking about being “demure” lately. Being demure is all about acting, dressing and speaking mindfully, choosing poise and class above all else. In other words, it’s the opposite of the brat trend!

Demure gals are modest, confident and productive, navigating life with a gentle and elegant aura. Many of Us aspire to exude the positive characteristics of being demure, so dressing the part is the perfect place to start!

Instead of doing a complete overhaul of our closets, we’re starting with loungewear, aka the clothes we spend most of our time wearing. Instead of grabbing an old t-shirt and sweatpants, we’re opting for luxe loungewear sets that emanate calm, cool and collected energy.

We found 13 Amazon outfit sets that will help Us do just that. These pricy-looking sets look like they cost hundreds at a retailer like Saks Fifth Avenue — and nobody has to know they aren’t! So read on for our faves . . . mindfully.

1. Our absolute favorite: Hey there, yacht wife! The knit top has a trendy cap-sleeve design that flatters the shoulders.

2. Close second: Who wants to be constrained while lounging around the house? This wide-leg sweatsuit will make you forget you’re even wearing clothes.

3. Waffle knit: Breathable and chic, this long-sleeve top and shorts set is extra stretchy. It’s suited for all body types!

4. Total steal: Call it fate! We can’t believe this slouchy set is half off. A trendy side slit adds a dynamic touch to the sweater top.

5. Tracksuit style: Get ready for the compliments! You’ll look and feel like you have your life together when you strut in this 2000s-style outfit set, especially if you wear it with chunky sneakers.

6. Really ribbed: This outfit set takes “ribbed” to a whole new level. We seriously want this set in every color!

7. Oversized trend: Comfy, cozy and luxe-looking, this knit set has buttons on the front that give it a v-neck style. The cotton blend material gives the set a relaxed fit.

8. Fuzzy fleece: If we were stranded on an icy island, this is the outfit we’d want to be wearing. The drop-shoulder design makes it a major fashion statement!

9. Pilates mom: We’re not saying you’ll look like a stay-at-home mom in this top and jogger set, but you just might!

10. Run warm: If you tend to overheat all year round, this lightweight and cooling set is for you! Grab your favorite color.

11. Batwing sleeves: It makes sense why one reviewer will be buying “at least one more set” and will be “living in them” all year!

12. A real showstopper: Imagine journaling and drinking herbal tea in this classy lounge set. So zen! Grab one for yourself and one for your besties . . . and maybe one for your mom, too!

13. Cutesy gal: Ruffle edges are just one thing we adore about this soft and elastic set! You’ll look and feel like a queen with the couch as your throne.