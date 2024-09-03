Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Labor Day may be over, but that doesn’t mean the deals are! Labor Day is the symbolic transition from summer to fall, a time when we cozy up and spend some extra time indoors. Maybe we’re doing a puzzle and baking pumpkin muffins or maybe we’re having a movie night with our boo, but regardless, we want the cozy vibes, and we want them to last all season long!
One of the easiest ways to make your space feel ultra-cozy is to do just that — make it ultra-cozy. Candles and blankets are easy ways to cozy-fy, but you can’t outdo an uncomfortable couch or an ugly dining room table that just doesn’t match. Comfortable and classy furniture is ideal to have all year round, but especially during the cold, rainy and cozy months.
“Nice furniture” might make you think “expensive furniture”, but that doesn’t have to be the case — not right now, at least! Walmart is keeping the Labor Day party going with endless deals on living room, bedroom, dining room and kitchen furniture that you won’t want to do cozy season — or any season for that matter — without. Read on for our top picks and don’t dilly dally . . . these deals won’t last for long!
Living Room
Our Absolute Favorite: We’re a little (a lot) obsessed with the shape, color and style of this velvet accent chair that comes with a matching ottoman! This bestselling comfy find has rounded edges and elegant stitching that gives it a luxe-looking flair. Grab it in beige or army green!
- Yaheetech Lift Top Coffee Table — originally $146, now $90!
- Funcid 4-in-1 Convertible Sofa Bed — originally $500, now $216!
- Yoobure 3 Tier Shelf Bookcase — originally $70, now $35!
- Muumblus Chenilla Sofa Set 2 Pieces — originally $1.139, now $599!
Bedroom
Our Absolute Favorite: The fact that this bedframe is under $100 restores our faith in furniture humanity. You don’t need to spend half of your paycheck to look like you did! Whether you’re looking for a new guest room bed or one for the kids’ rooms, this go-with-everything metal bedframe is it.
- Amolife Velvet Upholstered Bed Frame — originally $360, now $185!
- Linsy 6 Drawer Dresser — originally $360, now $240!
- Syngar Nightstand Set of 2 — originally $180, now $70!
- Hillsdale Willow Upholstered Bed — originally $200, now $99!
Kitchen and Dining
Our Absolute Favorite: Freshen up your dining room with these comfortable fabric chairs guaranteed to give your space a modern and timeless look. The solid wood legs make this set of chairs the perfect accompaniment to a wooden table, whether in the kitchen, dining room or sitting area.
- Ahio 41-Inch Pantry Cabinet — originally $180, now $70!
- Homall Bar Stools Set of 2 — originally $63, now $55!
- Woodyhome Dinaza Folding Leaf Table — originally $160, now $113!
- Costway 5-Piece Marble Dining Table and Chairs Set — originally $229, now $170!