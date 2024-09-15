Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Although fall is all about comfy, plush sweaters and outerwear, sometimes, you want to wear a dress. Whether you’re heading into the office or having a night out on the town with the girls, opting for supple, warm fall dresses can help you handle it all. Also, fall dresses can take the guesswork out of finding what to wear on cold mornings when you really could care less.

From decadent midi dresses to edgy minis, there is a fall dress silhouette that will help you look polished and put together on cold days. We rounded up 14 chic fall dresses that we’re sure you’ll love — read on to see our picks!

1. Button Up: This Prettygarden button down sweater dress is polished and sophisticated — just $38!

2. Closet Staple: This Zeagoo sweater dress is great for formal or informal moments — was $31, now just $25!

3. Sporty Essence: We can’t get over this Anrabess sweatshirt dress because it’s sporty but also feels elevated — just $40!

4. Office Ready: This Zesica wrap dress has a subtle flirty feel that works for days when you have to work in the office — just $50!

5. Seamless Finish: We love this Anrabess turtle mock neck mini dress because it’s so sleek and toasty — was $67, now just $40!

6.’90s Vibe: This Blooming Jelly flannel babydoll dress is a versatile option that channels the grunge aesthetics of the ’90s modernly — was $36, now just $30!

7. Sturdy Comfort: This Cupshe overall mini dress uses corduroy for a vintage but timeless feel that works with every kind of shoe — just $35!

8. Rich Mom Synergy: You can pair this Zesica cable knit midi sweater dress with heels and pearls for an elevated, simple outfit — just $40!

9. Denim on Denim: This Scoop midi denim shirt dress will look absolutely darling with an edgy pair of knee-high boots — just $40!

10. Please, Pleats: This Scoop faux leather shirtdress works for days in office or out on the town — and it comes with a belt to help accentuate your curves — just $54!

11. Utilitarian Ease: For the girls who want a plush, soft dress to wear everywhere this fall or winter, this Free Assembly utility mini dress is right up your alley— just $36!

12. Everyday Essential: This Faherty legend sweater shirtdress is simple and flowy — just $188!

13. ’70s Fly: This ASTR the Label collar shift dress is sure to become a closet favorite — just $79!

14. Formal Times: If you have a fall or winter wedding to attend, this Moon River midi dress has you covered — just $98!