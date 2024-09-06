Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you’re anything like Us, your motivation to wear anything less than comfy and cozy plummets significantly when fall comes around. That doesn’t, however, mean we want to wear things that are less flattering. We want pieces that can do both, which is why we scoured the internet to find these 17 comfortable loose-fitting dresses that can also make you appear taller and richer.

On top of being comfortably loose-fitting, the dresses in our lineup will also make you look a little richer and taller thanks to their elongating silhouettes, optical illusion fabrics and elevated designs. We also made sure they’re fitting for all sorts of fall occasions like brunches, casual everyday activities and fancier occasions. Scroll on to find your new favorite loose-fitting, elevated, elongating fall style!

17 Loose-Fitting Fall Dresses That Will Make You Appear Taller (and Richer)

Beautiful Brunch Dresses

1. Our Absolute Favorite! Upon arriving at a fall brunch, everyone will be asking where you got this cute tie-sleeve maxi dress that features a flared hem and comes in so many fall colors!

2. Prettiest Prints: This flattering maxi wrap dress comes in a few gorgeous fall-themed prints like emerald green floral, brown and tan ethnic and navy floral as well!

3. We Love a One Sleeve: The perfect transitional dress, this one-shoulder maxi dress can be worn with sandals in the summer and boots come fall!

4. Pleat Perfection: We think this gorgeous pleated, tiered midi dress from Petal & Pup would pair perfectly with a matching green headband, minimal gold jewelry and some nude heels!

5. Made for Fall: Made with a fabric that features every shade of the fall leaves, like brown, orange and yellow, this twist-front, ruffled hem midi dress was pretty much made for the fall!

6. Peep the Puff Sleeve: A go-to brunch style, this puff sleeve midi dress from Abercrombie comes in several pretty prints to choose from like florals, chinoise and fruit styles too!

Casual, Everyday Dresses

7. Our Absolute Favorite! This wrap midi dress checks off all of our boxes thanks to its waist-flattering wrap design, soft and stretchy fabric and large color selection!

8. Try It Tiered: Perfect for fall lunch dates, this tiered midi dress would pair fantastically with some booties and a denim jacket!

9. Lounge-Worthy: Not only can this flared, sweater-style dress be paired with some booties and a leather bag for a coffee date, it’s also comfortable enough to lounge in!

10. Beautiful Button-Up: Cozy up in this knit, button-up midi dress that can be styled with boots and a wide-brim hat or tennis shoes and a crossbody!

11. Cozy Cable Knit: This cozy cable-knit sweater dress can be worn with boots and a hat for cute coffee dates or your slippers and a blanket for movie watching!

12. Sweet Sweater Style: This soft and stretchy tiered babydoll midi dress comes in so many fall tones like burgundy, brown and orange!

Extra Elevated Occasion Dresses

13. Our Absolute Favorite! Perfect for a fall date night night is this midi wrap dress that’s made of a sultry sheer Swiss dot fabric!

14. Sleek Strapless: This chic strapless midi dress can be worn with heels and minimal jewelry in the summer and with a cute wool coat in the fall!

15. Wedding Guest Perfection: No matter what the dress code, this asymmetrical off-the-shoulder dress will be fitting for any wedding occasion!

16. Velvet Perfection: Not only does this waist-cinching dress come in a gorgeous and soft velvety fall fabric, it also comes in a few different colors!

17. Burgundy Beauty: Be the belle of the ball in this floral burgundy burn-out maxi dress from Lulus that features puff sleeves, a flared hem and a sweetheart neckline!