If you haven’t been able to tell by the cooler weather, fall is officially making its debut! This means I can finally bring my petite shopping expertise into one of my favorite seasons. I’ve scoured the internet for the best fall finds for shorter shoppers so far — and these are the 17 best ones that I’m most excited to add to my cart!

Get ready for petite finds that come in all of our favorite fall colors and textures! I was able to find everything from short and chic sweaters to cozy cropped cardigans that can easily pair with your existing wardrobe. I also found petite blue jeans and flowy fall dresses that can be worn with boots, heels, tennis shoes and more. Scroll down to see my favorite petite fall fashion finds in knits, leathers, suedes, flannels and more — starting at $19.

The 17 Petite Fall Fashion Pieces I’m Most Excited to Shop For

Dreamy Petite Fall Dresses

1. Our Absolute Favorite! This cable-knit mini dress is our absolute favorite for bringing all of the cozy fall vibes with its soft knit fabric!

2. Must-Have Mini: A favorite of Amazon shoppers, this cute tie-front mini dress will fit shoppers of all heights!

3. Classy and Chic: I love the way this knit maxi dress easily elevates your fall style with its contrast design, collared neckline and button V-neck!

4. Timeless Twist-Front: A timeless wardrobe staple, this twist-front midi dress from Abercrombie is perfect for weddings, bridal showers and date nights for years to come!

5. Fall Florals: Shift from summer floral dresses to fall floral dresses with this smocked waist maxi that comes in an orange, navy and blue-themed print!

6. Trendy Tunic: This chic and easy tunic mini dress comes in so many fall-inspired colors like brown, burgundy and olive green!

Stylish Petite Fall Jumpsuits and Rompers

7. Our Absolute Favorite! This wide leg romper is our absolute favorite because of its sleeveless design that can be worn alone on warm fall days but also with a jacket on cool ones!

8. Flowy and Fabulous: I can picture this flowy jumpsuit pairing perfectly with a denim jacket, woven tote and some nude heels!

9. Effortlessly Elegant: Not only is this wrap-design jumpsuit instantly elevating, it also comes in petite-specific sizes!

10. ’90s Aesthetic: This vintage-style denim jumpsuit brings ’90s style into the modern day and comes in petite sizing as well!

11. Overall Outfit: If overalls are more your vibe, you’re going to love this loose-fitting style that features a front pocket, contrast buttons and a soft linen-blend fabric!

Best of Petite Fall Bottoms

12. Our Absolute Favorite! A new and trendy style, we love the way these mid-rise barrel jeans flatter any figure!

13. Keep It Comfortable: On top of providing all-day comfort with their flex motion fabric, these Lee mid-rise trousers come in petite sizing as well!

14. Cute and Cropped: Perfect for petite heights, these cropped linen wide-leg pants come in a few cute colors and petite sizes too!

15. Tailored Trousers: The perfect fall work pant, these tailored-style trousers feature premium crepe fabric and a wide-leg silhouette!

16. Sleek Skirt: A trending style, this denim midi skirt from Banana Republic features a front-button design and comes in two colors and petite sizing as well!