Amazon just sneakily price-slashed tons of fall fashion pieces — but it didn’t get past Us! Just in time to get our wardrobes ready for fall coziness, the major retailer marked down so many of its bestsellers — and we need them in our closets ASAP. To help you sift through the big sale, we rounded up our 17 top picks — and they start at just $21.

From shopper-loved cardigans to fan-favorite rompers, this sale includes so many markdowns on fall fashion staples. The pieces can be worn for everything from fall brunches, enjoying pumpkin-pecan waffles, to hitting up a brewery with friends for some apple-flavored cider. They come in all of your fall-favorite prints and textures as well, like cozy knits, pretty plaids and wool warmness — all found below!

Our 17 Top Picks From Amazon’s Secret Fall Fashion Sale

Dreamy Dresses

1. Our Absolute Favorite! This flutter sleeve-smocked midi dress is our absolute favorite for how well it pairs with cardigans and denim jackets!

2. Boho-Chic: Pair this off-the-shoulder boho dress with sandals on warm days and boots on cooler days!

3. Trendy Tie-Sleeve: This tiered, tie-sleeve maxi dress comes in so many earthy fall tones like burnt orange, burgundy, khaki and more!

4. Casual and Cute: Keep it cute and casual in this soft and cozy-knit babydoll dress that can be dressed down with sneakers and up with some boots!

5. Well-Loved Wrap Dress: With over 7,800 five-star ratings, this flirty maxi wrap dress with ruffled sleeves is a favorite of shoppers!

Stylish Sets and Rompers

6. Our Absolute Favorite! This two-piece knit set gets our favorite award for how it can be both worn for cozy days on the couch or dressed up for fall coffee dates!

7. Really Cute Romper: Helping to flatter the body, this one-piece romper has a smocked waist and flowy wide legs!

8. Love a Long Sleeve: Helping to keep you warm on chilly fall days is this long-sleeve jumpsuit has a flowy oversized design, smocked bodice and even pockets!

9. Scandi-Style: Embrace the Scandinavian fashion trend with this cute two-piece set that consists of a contrast knit cardigan with pockets and matching pants!

Cozy Cardigans, Jackets and Tops

10. Our Absolute Favorite! This knit short-sleeve sweater top is our favorite thanks to its versatile design that can be worn with just about anything from jeans, to slip skirts and trousers!

11. Cozy Cardigan: A favorite of the retailer’s, this cozy knit fall cardigan received the coveted Amazon’s Choice award!

12. Pretty in Plaid: This plaid V-neck top comes in so many gorgeous fall combinations to choose from like orange and black and red and black!

13. Chic Shacket: A must-have in the wardrobe of anyone who loves fall fashion is this chic plaid shacket that’s sure to keep you heated on cool fall days!

Best of Bottoms

14. Our Absolute Favorite! These retro-style jeans get our absolute favorite award for their flattering design consisting of a high waistline, front pockets and flared bottoms!

15. Must-Have Maxi: An Amazon bestseller, this floral maxi skirt is a wardrobe must-have for those who like flowy fashion!

16. You’re Cute Jeans: These shopper-favorite Levi’s straight jeans can pair with anything from fall blazers to jackets, sweaters and more!

17. We Love a Wide Leg: We love the way these wide-leg pants have a tie-waist to help flatter the tummy!