According to Amazon’s”‘Best of Summer” sale, now’s the best time to save big on summer fashion! This is the retailer’s last big push to get rid of its summer stock, which means they’ve slashed prices on everything, including most bestsellers. To help you sift through hundreds of products, we rounded up our top 16 editor-loved favorites — and they go up to 50% off.

Not only will you still be able to wear these items for the remainder of the hot days this year, you can also save the big bucks on items you’d want to buy next year anyway. The roundup includes tons of Amazon bestsellers and shopper favorites such as this sleek strapless dress, this perfect T-shirt and these figure-enhancing yoga pants. It also includes tons of chic accessories like these bestselling gold bracelets, with prices starting at just $15.

Our 16 Top Picks From Amazon’s Best of Summer Sale — Up to 50% off!

Denim, Wrap and Ruffle Dresses on Sale

1. Sleek Strapless: Great for cocktail parties and weddings, this top-selling strapless dress has a simple but chic design!

2. We Love a Wrap Dress: Checking all of our boxes, this midi wrap dress features a waist-enhancing design, flutter sleeves and a cute Swiss dot fabric!

3. Really Cute Ruffles: With its cute ruffles on the sleeves and hem and drawstring detail, we understand why this V-neck mini dress has remained a favorite of shoppers!

4. Do the Denim: A perfect transitional dress for summer to fall, this babydoll denim mini can go with sneakers, boots, sandals and more!

Tops, Tees and Cardigans on Sale

5. The Perfect Tee: We think this crew-neck top makes the perfect choice for its cozy cashmere wool fabric, its goes-with-everything design and its wide color selection!

6. Designer-Looking: This lantern sleeve top has a designer look, made with an intricate hollow lace embroidery and a button-up V-neck!

7. Classy Cardigan: Bring your outfit a classy look, with this chic, gold button cardigan that’s made with a soft, ribbed knit fabric!

8. Boho Babe: This boho-style flowy floral top would pair with retro jeans, a flowy skirt and linen pants!

Pants and Jean on Sale

9. Yes to Yoga Pants! Snag the flare-leg yoga pants over 4,000 shoppers have bought in the last month while they’re still 34% off!

10. Ravishing in Retro: Retro jeans are making a comeback seeing that this wide-leg style has been bought by hundreds of shoppers in the last month!

11. Easy and Breezy: Wear these flowy linen pants on beach days in the summer and for farmer’s markets in the fall!

12. Perfect Palazzos: Made with a mix of linen and rayon, these drawstring palazzo pants are both soft and breathable!

Sunglasses, Hats and Jewelry on Sale

13. Best-Selling Bracelets: With over 6,000 bought in the last month, shoppers can’t get enough of these stackable gold bracelets!

14. Stylish Sun Hats: Stay stylish while also keeping your skin protected from the sun with this wide-brim straw hat that’s now 20% off!

15. Lovely Layers: This gold dainty necklace set gives that layered look without having to put on multiple pieces!

16. Chic Shades: An Amazon top seller, shoppers get these aviator sunglasses for their sleek style and affordable price point!