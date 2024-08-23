Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Things are a little different over there across the pond. A “casual” outfit in Europe is a business casual outfit here, two styles that share a word but have very different meanings. Aside from the outfits, European women carry themselves with elegance and grace, all while making it seem casual. It’s no wonder we’re coveting the vibe!

Walking down the streets of Paris, you’ll see ladies wearing clean-cut, neutrally-colored outfits made of luxe-looking materials like satin, linen, cashmere and soft cotton. They aren’t afraid to layer or accessorize, especially with suit jackets, leather bags and oversized sunglasses. It’s a very classy, very sophisticated look. The dresses in particular are swoonworthy!

There’s also the coastal European style which is a whole different ballgame. Coastal cities like Positano, Italy and Marseilles, France are categorized by bright, flowy dresses practically designed to blow in the wind. Busy patterns, boho designs and a wide variety of textures are all fair game!

Whichever style you’re going for, we’ve got you covered. Whether you want to look like a business baddie closing deals or like an Italian princess posing cliffside, there’s a dress on Amazon that’ll help you live out your Euro-girl dreams. Read on!

European-Style City Dresses

1. Real royalty: This bodycon sweater dress looks like something Meghan Markle herself would wear. It’s ideal for a fall-in-Italy vibe — originally $42, now $32!

2. Totally luxe: Have you ever seen such a casual yet elegant midi dress? This one is designed to be lightweight for all-year wear — $41!

3. Flowy chic: We’re obsessed with the contrast between the solid-colored top and patterned skirt. A cute bow belt is just a bonus — originally $38, now $36!

4. Patch is working: Whether for transitional weather or cooler months in general, this pencil dress will make you the most fashionable gal in town — originally $50, now $42!

5. Classy cargo: Something about this button-front belted dress screams France. We’re loving the earthy khaki hue for the upcoming fall season — $45!

6. Flattering find: Simple and sophisticated, this dress has a drawstring that allows you to cover up any bloating, lumps or bumps around your midsection — $40!

7. New fave: Pockets are just one thing we adore about this professional-looking dress. Wear it to the office or to a pasta lunch with the girls — $49!

8. Ruched waist: Thousands of people give this t-shirt dress five stars for a reason! Wear it with sneakers this summer or stockings and boots this winter — originally $50, now $35!

9. Everyday outfit: Stretchy, lightweight and chic, this polyester and spandex dress is comfortable enough to sleep in . . . seriously — $32!

European-Style Coastal Dresses

10. Floral print: Tie sleeves are just the beginning. This midi has a smocked bodice and a flowy skirt that’ll make you feel like an Italian princess — $43!

11. One shoulder: Asymmetrical styles are totally in right now! Nail the look with this vibrant maxi that has plenty of ruffles, tiers and flowers — $51!

12. New go-to: Whether you’re on the coast of Naples or New England, this blue and white dress is the ideal coffee date outfit — $45!

13. Fun and flirty: Want to feel like you’re 25 again? This square neck mini is the perfect dress for all daytime activities and outdoor adventures — originally $40, now $30!

14. Yacht wife: Stripes and knit material are classics in the yachting world. This stretchy knit dress is fitted yet doesn’t squeeze your body in any capacity — $50!

15. Fancy night: Get ready to take some celeb-quality Insta pics! This midi sundress has Swiss dots, a keyhole design and an elastic waist to flatter your midsection — originally $40, now $34!

16. Darling details: You don’t have to grab this maxi dress in cream, but you’ll have proposals by the end of the night if you do. We can’t believe this number is over half off — originally $67, now $33!

17. Sexy style: If you’ve got it, flaunt it! The crossover halter neck gives this dress plenty of character — originally $73, now $50!

18. Linen look: This flowy dress can be a beach coverup, out-to-dinner outfit, morning walk outfit and even a grocery-run outfit — originally $48, now $28!