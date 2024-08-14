Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you consider yourself a runner and a luxury-loving fashionista, you’re toggling between two very different styles. On one hand, you have your sporty side, consisting of neon colors, spandex fabric, plenty of sweat and lace-up sneakers while on the other hand, you have neutral colors, dainty accessories and minimalist pieces. What a contrast!

Related: 15 Comfortable Sneakers to Help You Nail the Chunky Trend — All on Amazon With fall just around the corner, chunky sneakers are becoming trendier than ever — which we didn’t think could happen given how trendy they already are. Sneakers are the perfect way to blend comfort and style, especially chunky ones that can have loads of cushioning, plenty of support and a cloud-like feel with every step! […]

But if the cognitive dissonance is starting to wear on you and you want to close the style gap, it starts with your feet! There are plenty of luxe-looking running shoes on Amazon that aren’t too bright and offer a sleek clean-girl aesthetic. Brands like Reebok, Puma and New Balance come in quiet luxury designs, starting at just $17!

We gathered some of our absolute favorites that are ultra-comfy, supportive, classy and are guaranteed to propel you on all of your trail adventures. Let’s jump (run) in!

1. The blues: You don’t have to grab these chunky Reebok bestsellers in a white and pale blue hue, but you’ll thank Us if you do!

2. Classy classic: If you love the look of the Adidas Ultraboost but want something a little different, this white and gold metallic shoe is the way to go.

3. Something mysterious: We adore the luxe style of this bold shoe! The Twitch Runner is designed for all-day wear and road running.

4. New Balance: You’re guaranteed to get compliments on these foam running shoes! The upper has no-sew overlays for a sleek streamlined look.

5. Memory foam: These athletic shoes are all gray, making them practically the definition of quiet luxury — and they’re only $17!

6. Slip ’em on: The Energycloud midsole combined with a moisture-wicking sock liner will make you run faster . . . we’re convinced.

7. Getting air: Whether you have a walk, run or game of tennis planned, these trendy sneakers have you covered on the shock-absorption and slip-resistance fronts!

8. Adidas Ultraboost: Call it fate! Ultraboosts are usually close to $200, but you can get them for nearly half that right now.

9. Slept on: Maybe you don’t usually turn to unfamiliar brands on Amazon for your running needs, but check the reviews . . . these are a total find!

10. So designer: Bold and chic, these graphic running sneakers have a black and white design that is sure to amass some fans.

11. Everyday fave: Shockproof cushioning, a soft sole and arch support will make these one of the comfiest pairs in your closet!

12. Gym shoes: If you dabble between running and the gym, this all-in-one sneaker is for you! No more shoe switcharoo is needed between sessions.

13. Sprinter gal: You’ll love the way these lightweight shoes feel on your feet. The air cushion supports road running, trail running and cross-training alike!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

14. Total trendsetter: There’s room for an orthopedic insole in these navy, sky blue and white sneakers! A one-inch platform gives you some height, too.