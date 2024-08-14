Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
If you consider yourself a runner and a luxury-loving fashionista, you’re toggling between two very different styles. On one hand, you have your sporty side, consisting of neon colors, spandex fabric, plenty of sweat and lace-up sneakers while on the other hand, you have neutral colors, dainty accessories and minimalist pieces. What a contrast!
But if the cognitive dissonance is starting to wear on you and you want to close the style gap, it starts with your feet! There are plenty of luxe-looking running shoes on Amazon that aren’t too bright and offer a sleek clean-girl aesthetic. Brands like Reebok, Puma and New Balance come in quiet luxury designs, starting at just $17!
We gathered some of our absolute favorites that are ultra-comfy, supportive, classy and are guaranteed to propel you on all of your trail adventures. Let’s jump (run) in!
1. The blues: You don’t have to grab these chunky Reebok bestsellers in a white and pale blue hue, but you’ll thank Us if you do!
2. Classy classic: If you love the look of the Adidas Ultraboost but want something a little different, this white and gold metallic shoe is the way to go.
3. Something mysterious: We adore the luxe style of this bold shoe! The Twitch Runner is designed for all-day wear and road running.
4. New Balance: You’re guaranteed to get compliments on these foam running shoes! The upper has no-sew overlays for a sleek streamlined look.
5. Memory foam: These athletic shoes are all gray, making them practically the definition of quiet luxury — and they’re only $17!
6. Slip ’em on: The Energycloud midsole combined with a moisture-wicking sock liner will make you run faster . . . we’re convinced.
7. Getting air: Whether you have a walk, run or game of tennis planned, these trendy sneakers have you covered on the shock-absorption and slip-resistance fronts!
8. Adidas Ultraboost: Call it fate! Ultraboosts are usually close to $200, but you can get them for nearly half that right now.
9. Slept on: Maybe you don’t usually turn to unfamiliar brands on Amazon for your running needs, but check the reviews . . . these are a total find!
10. So designer: Bold and chic, these graphic running sneakers have a black and white design that is sure to amass some fans.
11. Everyday fave: Shockproof cushioning, a soft sole and arch support will make these one of the comfiest pairs in your closet!
12. Gym shoes: If you dabble between running and the gym, this all-in-one sneaker is for you! No more shoe switcharoo is needed between sessions.
13. Sprinter gal: You’ll love the way these lightweight shoes feel on your feet. The air cushion supports road running, trail running and cross-training alike!
14. Total trendsetter: There’s room for an orthopedic insole in these navy, sky blue and white sneakers! A one-inch platform gives you some height, too.