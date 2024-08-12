Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Everyone needs a good travel bag. Whether you’re headed to Bali or Boston, it’s essential to have a go-to bag that you know fits your stuff and won’t fall apart halfway through the airport. But if you want a bag that not only works for you, but works for you, a high-fashion and designer-looking one is the way to go!
The airport can be a runway if you let it. A coordinated athleisure outfit with a classy bag is all you need to look like you’re headed to the private jet boarding area, not group C on a Southwest flight. These travel bags all look expensive, but are secretly under $100! Whether you’re looking for a new suitcase, duffel, toiletry bag or makeup bag, we’ve got you covered. Read on for our favorites from Amazon, Nordstrom and more!
Luggage Bags
Our Absolute Favorite: Have you ever seen such a sophisticated suitcase? This expandable luggage is a carry-on size, so you can bring it with you on all your weekend trips. Eight wheels, zippered pockets, an additional two inches of space and a diamond-textured exterior are just a few highlights.
- Bagsmart Expandable Lightweight Expandable Luggage — $100!
- It Luggage Replicating Spinner Luggage — $89!
- Coolife Expandable Luggage Carry On — $80!
- Long Vacation Luggage Set 3 Piece — $90!
- Jampooca 20-Inch Vintage Carry On Suitcase — $41!
Duffel Bags
Our Absolute Favorite: This tote looks like something Katie Holmes would wear. Not only does it come with a toiletry bag, but it also has a shoe compartment that fits two pairs of your favorite kicks. Tight stitching, metal buckles and a beige and brown theme make this a total rich mom find!
- Lovevook Travel Duffle Weekender Bag — was $37, now $30!
- Cluci Weekender Travel Bag Quilted Puffer — was $52, now $46!
- Bagsmart Large Travel Duffle — was $38, now $36!
- Baverge Travel Duffel Bag With Laptop Compartment — was $22, now $20!
- Jadyn Lola Overnight Duffel Gym Tote — was $43, now $35!
Toiletry Bags
Our Absolute Favorite: Choose between medium and large versions of this hanging toiletry bag! Reviewers can’t get enough of the divided pockets, leakproof compartments and water-resistant exterior, giving it 4.8 out of 5 stars. Since it’s on clearance, you’re going to want to grab one fast!
- Bosidu Hanging Travel Toiletry Bag — was $23, now $20!
- Bagsmart Travel Toiletry Bag With Jewelry Organizer — $25!
- Wedama Toiletry Bag With Compartments — was $20, now $17!
- Dapower Travel Translucent Toiletry Bag — $14!
- Lovevook Water-Resistant Travel Organizer for Accessories — $19!
Makeup Bags
Our Absolute Favorite: This luxe-looking makeup bag is more spacious than you’d ever imagine. The woven (faux) leather style gives it a classy flair, especially since the hardware is rose gold. If you don’t need a new one, this bag makes the perfect gift, too! It looks way more expensive than it is.
- Scout 3-Way Bag Makeup Pouch — $30!
- Gosect Cotton Makeup Travel Bag — was $21, now $20!
- Bagsmart Wide Open Cosmetic Travel Bag — was $28, now $17!
- Eimmbd 3 Pieces Checkered Makeup Bag — $10!
- Narwey Large Makeup Cosmetic Organizer — $10!