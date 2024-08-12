Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Everyone needs a good travel bag. Whether you’re headed to Bali or Boston, it’s essential to have a go-to bag that you know fits your stuff and won’t fall apart halfway through the airport. But if you want a bag that not only works for you, but works for you, a high-fashion and designer-looking one is the way to go!

The airport can be a runway if you let it. A coordinated athleisure outfit with a classy bag is all you need to look like you’re headed to the private jet boarding area, not group C on a Southwest flight. These travel bags all look expensive, but are secretly under $100! Whether you’re looking for a new suitcase, duffel, toiletry bag or makeup bag, we’ve got you covered. Read on for our favorites from Amazon, Nordstrom and more!

Luggage Bags

Our Absolute Favorite: Have you ever seen such a sophisticated suitcase? This expandable luggage is a carry-on size, so you can bring it with you on all your weekend trips. Eight wheels, zippered pockets, an additional two inches of space and a diamond-textured exterior are just a few highlights.

Duffel Bags

Our Absolute Favorite: This tote looks like something Katie Holmes would wear. Not only does it come with a toiletry bag, but it also has a shoe compartment that fits two pairs of your favorite kicks. Tight stitching, metal buckles and a beige and brown theme make this a total rich mom find!

Toiletry Bags

Our Absolute Favorite: Choose between medium and large versions of this hanging toiletry bag! Reviewers can’t get enough of the divided pockets, leakproof compartments and water-resistant exterior, giving it 4.8 out of 5 stars. Since it’s on clearance, you’re going to want to grab one fast!

Makeup Bags

Our Absolute Favorite: This luxe-looking makeup bag is more spacious than you’d ever imagine. The woven (faux) leather style gives it a classy flair, especially since the hardware is rose gold. If you don’t need a new one, this bag makes the perfect gift, too! It looks way more expensive than it is.