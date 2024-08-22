Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Finding a dress you feel good in, whether a casual or fancy one, is a time-intensive (and occasionally emotionally taxing!) endeavor. We’ve all been there, standing in front of the mirror, trying to decide if we’ve found our ‘just right’ fit like Goldie Locks. Part of being an adult is knowing your body type and knowing that not everything fits everyone, but that doesn’t make it any easier to say ‘no’ to a dress you love yet doesn’t flatter your shape.

Related: 21 Flowy Rich Mom Amazon Tops on Amazon to Dress Like Gisele Bundchen If you’ve seen pictures of Gisele Bundchen, or if you’ve been lucky enough to have seen her IRL, you’ve witnessed a merely perfect depiction of rich mom style. Everything from the casual shoes to flowy pants and oversized accessories is on point! But what we’re really hung up on is her selection of tops. Every […]

If you want to find a failproof home run of a dress that’s nearly guaranteed to flatter curvy figures, however, read on! We gathered some of our favorite loose dresses on Amazon that won’t squeeze, poke or itch, but rather flatter, flow and lengthen. These dresses will make you look and feel like the queen you are, all without breaking the bank!

Read on to find your new go-to dress. Compliments incoming!

1. Garden girl: If you’re up on contemporary fashion trends, you know that the garden girl aesthetic is taking off right now. This maxi dress will make you the queen of the style — was $80, now $50!

2. Spin and dance: With a belt, long sleeves and a midi length, this classy dress will make you ready to break it down on the dance floor — $33!

3. Pattern princess: Patterns are a great way to distract the eyes! This dress will mask any lumps, bumps or cellulite both literally and figuratively — $37!

4. Sweater dress: Transitional weather season is upon Us and that means sweater dresses are a must. This one will be your new go-to staple, guaranteed — $33!

5. Long sleeves: We adore the way this printed button-up dress flatters the upper body and flows loosely to the knees. It’s just so chic — was $50, now $44!

6. Super stripes: Another transitional weather essential, this crewneck dress feels like a hug from a cloud. Don’t worry though, you won’t overheat — $41!

7. Pretty and pleated: The tie waist and one-shoulder design are just a few things we love about this elegant party dress. Grab it in an autumn-looking hue — was $57, now $51!

8. Office ready: You don’t have to be a corporate gal to rock this dress, but it’s the ideal balance of modest and flirty that’s perfect for the office — $37!

9. Yacht wife: If you’re not relaxing on the bow of a 60 footer, you’re probably whipping up lunch in a Hamptons mansion — $38!

10. Cable knit: Whether you wear this dress with stockings is up to you, but this pullover mini dress is bound to make you the star of the show wherever you go — $43!

11. Sunny disposition: This boho outfit has plenty of fall colors and an all-year-round design that pairs equally well with boots and sandals — was $43, now $35!

12. Knit maxi: Made of a thick viscose, nylon and polyester blend, this long-sleeve button-up dress will keep you warm when the weather starts to turn — was $37, now $35!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

13. Flattering find: Vertical knit material lengthens the body, making you seem taller, longer and leaner. We’re loving the chest pocket — $26!