If you’re lucky enough to travel to Italy in the fall, you’re lucky enough. The summer tourist craze is over, the weather has cooled down a bit, wine tasting is in full swing and truffle season has started. What could be better than that?

While traveling to Italy during the fall is typically less expensive than during the summer (with November being the overall cheapest month), let’s be real: It’s still expensive. If you want to look and feel like fall in Italy without the few thousand dollar price tag of actually going to Italy, you’re about to freak out.

We found 15 dresses on Amazon that understand the assignment, combining flowy styles with autumn hues, luxe knits and ultra-trendy patterns. When we tell you we seriously want them all, we mean it! We just might grab two . . . or three . . . or four.

Details below!

1. Somewhere coastal: This bodycon sweater dress is everything you want in a fall dress and more! The flattering stripes give your body some shape — was $37, now $32!

2. Pretty print: You’ll be the star of the show whether you’re domestic or abroad in this boho long-sleeve dress! Just trust Us on this one — $43!

3. Vineyard bound: Bell sleeves and a smocked bodice give this tiered dress its one-of-a-kind flair. You’ll look ultra-classy with a glass of wine — $49!

4. Crowd favorite: Have you ever seen such a trendy dress? This short dress covers up a bloated belly whether from pizza, pasta or a combination — was $40, now $28!

5. Sweater dress: Look no further for a bodycon dress that works for you, not against you. Ribbed knit material vertically elongates your torso — $40!

6. One shoulder: Elegant, playful and slightly flirty, this one-shoulder number is bound to become your go-to dinner dress — $47!

7. New fave: If you don’t have a dress that makes you forget about everything else in your closet, you haven’t seem this casual half-zip sweater dress with trendy sleeves — $40!

8. Darling find: Simple and stylish is the way to go if you’re looking for a totally timeless dress! This tank dress has a smocked bodice that might replace your bra — $40!

9. Linen look: At close to half off, we can’t resist adding this linen-looking maxi dress to cart. It has a breezy design suitable for any/all temps — was $50, now $30!

10. Everyday midi: With pockets, long sleeves and a classic midi length, this crewneck dress is easy to dress up or down depending on the occasion — $36!

11. Fun and floral: Live it up! This short-sleeve v-neck dress is guaranteed to make you feel young again. We adore the asymmetrical hem — was $61, now $34!

12. Wrap dress: This stretchy rayon-blend dress should be way more expensive than it is, but you won’t hear Us complaining — was $40, now $19!

13. Sweater season: Work it, girl! Pair it with a handbag and bold gold jewelry to be absolutely unstoppable wherever you go — $30!

14. Home run: It’s hard to pick favorites, but this one has to be a favorite. Wear it to baby showers, weddings and any fancy gatherings on your agenda this fall — was $57, now $32!

15. Front slit: The ideal balance between warm and cool, this midi sundress is described as ultra-versatile by reviewers (fans) — $45!