Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Who said dress season ends in September? Sure, you won’t find Us rocking a sundress mid-October, but there’s nothing quite like a fall dress. Fall dresses are typically long, flowy and perfectly suitable for layering with jackets and cardigans, making them a fail-proof way to nail fall fashion. Seasonal colors, autumnal vibes and printed styles offer both warmth and elegance, ideal for the upcoming season!

We gathered some of our absolute favorite printed maxi dresses on Amazon that will help you embrace the fall vibe while keeping your budget intact — like, under $40 intact. All of these dresses are ultra-chic, ultra-trendy and guaranteed to turn some heads!

So get excited about fall . . . it’s dress season!

1. Floral and flowy, this boho dress is a total winner! The v-neck design and lantern sleeves give it an eye-catching flair.

2. The tie waist is just one thing we love about this stunning maxi number! You can wear it with booties or sneakers depending on the occasion.

3. Made of a rayon and spandex blend, this maxi dress is ultra-stretchy. Nearly 44,000 reviewers give it five stars!

4. Get ready for the compliments! This flutter-sleeve maxi dress has a tiered skirt that will make your legs look longer.

5. If you love the look of Zimmermann designer dresses, you’ll love the print of this long-sleeve maxi! It’s nearly 30% off right now.

6. Whether you have a wedding on your agenda or simply want to be the most fashionable gal at the grocery store, this v-neck dress has you covered.

7. Obsessed is an understatement. This dress screams Free People, especially the detailing around the bust.

8. Simplicity is key! You can grab this maxi in one of 24 different colors and patterns, but we adore the caramel hue.

9. Leopard print is totally in right now, especially during the transitional weather phase of the year. This dress is the ideal balance of sexy and modest!

10. Hidden pockets are just one swoon-worthy feature of this casual dress. According to reviewers, this dress is “beautiful”, “lightweight” and feels like “high-quality material”.

11. This dress is destined to become your new favorite outfit . . . of all time. Dress it up with layered jewelry and a handbag!

12. Vertical stripes have slimming superpowers, making your body leaner and narrower. This long-sleeve dress will make you look and feel like a model!

13. Hey there, paisley princess! This flowy dress is slightly shorter than most maxis but longer than a midi.

14. We love the crisscross design and sporty style of this extra stretchy find! Your outfit is bound to exude Nashville vibes.

15. If you need a slam dunk of a dress for pumpkin patches, coffee dates and haunted houses this fall, look no further than this elastic waist dress with a tiered skirt!

16. It’s no wonder reviewers can’t get enough of this floral dress, especially in the black and brown pattern.

17. A solid-colored top and printed skirt combo is made in fashion heaven. You won’t want to wear anything else!