If you’ve followed my petite girl shopping column so far, which includes my articles on the best petite pants and best petite summer dresses, then congrats! You’ve likely nailed short girl dressing for this year thus far! But now that it’s fall, it’s time to make sure your wardrobe is filled with chicness for the cozy season. That’s why I rounded up the 15 best petite fall dresses from Amazon — and they’re all under $100!

In my roundup, I made sure to include petite girl dresses for all fall occasions, such as weekend brunches, days in the office and fall weddings as well. I also made sure that the roundup includes a little something for everyone’s style, whether you’re a boho girl, into flowy, ruffled maxi styles or a minimalist fashionista who’s into simple knit dresses. Each one, however, is made to flatter a shorter height, just like the way an A-line silhouette can create the illusion of longer legs. Happy shopping!

The 15 Best Fall Dresses on Amazon for Petite Women

Casual Weekend Brunch Dresses

1. Our Top Favorite! This tiered midi dress is our favorite for its versatile style, rave shopper reviews and fall color selection!

2. Do the Denim: A flattering fit for a shorter body, this denim dress has a mini length, a high waist and a cute fall look as well!

3. Boho Beauty: This flowy, boho maxi dress comes in a few fall-themed prints and colors like floral, paisley print, brown, green and more!

4. Fall-Inspired Colors: Coming in colors like muted orange, emerald green and burgundy, it’s like this tiered mini dress was made for fall!

5. Cozy Cable Knit: Embrace top-tier cozy fall vibes by wearing this cable-knit midi dress with some knee-high boots and a wide-brim hat!

Elevated Office Dresses

6. Our Top Favorite! This midi wrap dress gets our top favorite award for its waist-flattering design, fall color section and soft knit fabric!

7. Two-in-One: With its t-shirt top and skirt bottom, this midi tie-waist dress makes it like you put more effort into your outfit than you did!

8. Stylish Sweater Dress: This chic ribbed sweater dress can be worn with a blazer and boots or heels and statement jewelry!

9. Quiet Luxury: Elevate your fall style with this quiet luxury-style mini dress that features chic gold buttons, a sweater-style fabric and a crew neckline!

10. Keep It Simple: If you prefer to keep your work wardrobe simple, check out this maxi wrap dress that comes in black, brown, yellow and more!

Chic in a Sheath: Not only is this midi sheath dress the perfect work dress, it also comes in petite sizing!

Chic Fall Wedding Guest Dresses

11. Our Top Favorite! This boho maxi dress is our favorite because of how easily it can be worn to weddings of all kinds, with its elevated wrap design, Swiss dot fabric and chic color section!

12. Fabulous and Flowy: Dance the night away in this tulle, ruffled midi dress that will twist with every turn!

13. Trendy and Tiered: A top-seller on Amazon, this tiered midi dress can be dressed up with some heels, jewelry and fall jacket!

14. Black Tie Affair: If you’ve got a fall black tie wedding on the books, you’re definitely going to want to check out this mock-neck silky style that’ll fit the dress code!

15. Sleek Strapless: One wedding guest dress that you can’t wrong with wearing is this bestselling strapless style that comes in several fall colors!