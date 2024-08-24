13 Transitional Summer to Fall Fashion Finds on Sale at Tory Burch

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

By now, chances are that you know we love Tory Burch here at Us! From sleek dresses to lavish accessories, the brand is perfect for the posh fashionista! What’s more, the sale section has timeless, versatile fashion finds that are perfect for transitional weather.

Related: 13 Chic, Oversized Fashion Finds for Transitional Weather When it comes to the upcoming summer-to-fall season transition, it’s important that you invest in versatile fashion finds that can live up to any occasion. What’s more, oversized fashion finds are an easy way to transition into fall cozily. From structured jackets to comfy sweatpants, finding oversized, easy-fashion pieces that will keep you feeling cozy […]

Whether you’re into sleek handbags or decadent outerwear, the Tory Burch sale section has something for every taste and aesthetic. We rounded up 13 transitional summer-to-fall fashion finds on sale now at Tory Burch — read on to see our picks!

1. Carry It All: This Mini Ella Bio Tote is sleek and refined— was $248, now just $169!

2. Style First: For the fashionista, we’re sure you’ll love this Mini Fleming Soft Denim Crescent Bag — was $498, now just $369!

3. Boss and CEO: If you have to commute into the office, this Eleanor Loafer has you covered— was $298, now just $169!

4. Closet Staple: This Small Kira Chevron Flap Shoulder Bag pairs well with everything already in your closet — was $528, now just $349!

5. She’s Demure: This Small Robinson Pebbled Tote is a sophisticated and elegant bag to take with you into work — was $398, now just $199!

6. Puffed Up: We can’t get over this Ella Chain Soft Tote because of its puffy demeanor that will make a big statement — was $348, now just $199!

Related: You'll Want to Rock These Summer Vests all Fall Every summer, there’s a new it-product that many of our favorite celebrities and influencers crown as king. From Bermuda shorts to vintage-inspired sunglasses, we can’t get enough of the new styles that have picked up steam. When it comes to summer style, lightweight vests are a top contender for the style of the summer. Perfect […]

7. Ladies Who Lunch: This Kendra Bouclé Cardigan coordinates with trousers, jeans or swanky skirts — was $598, now just $389!

8. Neutral Vibes: This McGraw Bucket Bag comes in multiple neutral colors that will compliment your current wardrobe flawlessly — was $398, now just $299!

9. Throwing Shade: This Miller Oversized Butterfly Sunglasses are a simple, clean silhouette that will fit your face nicely — was $198, now just $129!

10. Posh Realness: We love this Mini Kira Top-Handle Bag because it’s petite but flashy — was $398, now just $249!

11.On Trend: This Claire Quilted Ballet Flat is so darling — was $258, now just $149!

12. Shine On: These Kira Flower Stud Earrings are classic and timeless — was $98, now just $69!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

13. Everyday Essential: You can use this Mini Miller Crossbody Bag as an everyday bag for a nice pop of color — was $298, now just $199!