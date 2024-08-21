Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Every summer, there’s a new it-product that many of our favorite celebrities and influencers crown as king. From Bermuda shorts to vintage-inspired sunglasses, we can’t get enough of the new styles that have picked up steam. When it comes to summer style, lightweight vests are a top contender for the style of the summer.
Perfect for in-office wear or casual looks, sweater vests are versatile. The sleeveless tops show off your arms. Plus, they come in so many different silhouettes and styles. Fashionistas who enjoy showing a peek at their midriff will swoon over cropped options. Shoppers on the hunt for back-to-school styles can check out classic preppy styles. Best of all? We took a quick trip to Amazon and uncovered stylish vests that you can rock as summer transitions into fall. Check out our top picks ahead!
1. Our Absolute Favorite: We love this crochet-style sweater because of the unique checkboard design. The soft fabric makes it feel comfortable!
2. In-Office Slay: Do you work in a formal environment? This all-black option has sophisticated material that makes it an absolute hit!
3. Bestseller: Shoppers are so impressed with this nautical-style top that it was purchased over 1,000 times last month!
4. Denim Days: This sleeveless denim top is an easy way to add a casual touch!
5. Flirty Florals: Everyone will want to know where you got this chic top. It has the cutest floral embroidery!
6. Flowy Pockets: This plush sweater has a flowy hemline and two pockets!
7. Cargo Vibes: Add a street-style flair to your ensembles with the help of this lengthy, olive-green vest!
8. Slight Crop: This plush find is perfect for fashionistas who prefer crop-style shirts. Whether you love putting your stomach on full display or prefer to rock flowy pieces underneath, you’ll love this sweater vest!
9. Chic Style If you’re looking for a versatile look you can wear alone or layer over shirts and blouses, you’re in luck. This waist-length vest is made from butter-soft fabric!
10. Suited ‘N Booted: This dressy, button-down top looks so luxe, it could pass for a suit jacket. It’s made from luxurious linen-like fabric and features chic accents like a waist tab and side pockets!
11. Caps ‘N Stripes: Are you a fan of drop sleeves? You’ll want to check out this cute knitted number. It has a cute color-block design along the sleeves and collar!
12. Peek-a-Boo: The button closures on this crochet sweater offer a peek at your skin!
13. Preppy Plaid: Since the back-to-school season is underway, it’s only right to rock a preppy option. This sleeveless sweater features a classic plaid print!
14. Crochet Diamonds: Add a bit of texture to your vest collection, courtesy of this crochet sweater-style number. If features the cutest diamond-shaped design across the bodice!
15. Collared Cutie: This collared cutie looks just like your favorite denim jacket sans the sleeves. It’s made of durable fabric and comes with five metallic buttons that you can play around with!