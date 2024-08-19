Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

The best shoes in your closet are versatile enough to wear throughout multiple seasons. And if you’re taking inventory of your current lineup and want to embrace the ballet flats trend, now is the best time to stock up on some new pairs. Since it’s still hot out, the best transitional ballet flats are your best bet.

To save you time, we spent hours on the internet rounding up the best flats that take on this year’s balletcore trend. There’s a pair for all styles and budgets, from bold mesh designs to metallic shades. Ahead, see 10 pairs of ballet flats you can shop right now.

The Best Transitional Ballet Flats

1. A Show Stopping Metallic Pair: The Dolce Vita Arora Ballet Flats come in a beautiful gold-like hue. They’re crafted with platinum distressed leather for added character. The shoes are perfect for all, even those with narrow feet.

2. A Pop of Red: Wild Fable’s Elsa Mary Jane Ballet Flats will captivate you with their cherry hue. The flats feature an adjustable strap and memory foam insoles for all-day comfort. Get them for $24 (originally $30) at Target!



3. Flats Worth the Splurge: Margaux’s Demi Jane Flats are a great splurge because they’re perfect for wearing across multiple seasons! The woven design makes the shoes breathable for summer and fall — $295 at Margaux!

4. Studded Flats: This play on the traditional ballet flat pairs fit well with warmer weather fits and easily transitions into fall’s chilly temperatures — $98 at Madewell!

5. A Pair Of Trending Mesh Flats: The Mesh Muse Ballet Flats feature this year’s trending mesh design. The shoes also have a semi-square toe and sheer uppers for a bold look no matter the season — $138 at Free People!

6. Classic Ballet Slippers: If you’re searching for transitional ballet flats, these from Old Navy will catch your eye —$25 at Old Navy!

7. Tie It Up: Rothy’s The Square Wrap flats pair well with dresses, skirts, jeans, and shorts for warmer weather and the fall season. Shoppers say they feel like pillows on your feet and also love that they are sustainably made. The ties on the shoes are an elegant detail that resembles ballet shoes — $99 (originally $165) at Rothy’s!

8. Vegan Leather: These Mary Jane shoes are crafted with vegan leather, which looks and feels luxurious. Aside from its sleek aesthetic, the flats include a comfortable insole padding to support feet — $54 (originally $90) at Banana Republic Factory!

9. Work Shoes: The best transitional ballet flats come in all forms and with all features. This pair boasts a supportive strap that easily sleeps over the abscess. Amazon shoppers report that the shoes are comfy, making them a wonderful option to wear to work — $69 at Amazon!

10. Closed Back Ballet Flats: Stock up on these affordable shoes, which feature a Mary Jane silhouette with a round toe — just $34 (originally $99) at Amazon!