Live in Leggings 24/7? Here Are the 5 Best Shoes to Shop Now

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Confession: We wear our leggings all the time. Who doesn’t? These days, comfy bottoms are the name of the game — but sometimes, we have to get creative when it comes to styling so they pass as traditional pants in certain situations.

In addition to the variety of tops that you can team leggings with, the shoes that you wear are also incredibly important. You need to search for proper footwear that will elevate your leggings looks to the next level, and we found five perfect pairs across all categories for you to shop. Keep scrolling to see what shoes to score now!

These Flatform Espadrille Sandals

Wearing a pair of heeled sandals may seem contradictory to the relaxed nature of leggings, but flatforms like these Sam Edelmans are actually an excellent complement! They’re casual enough to wear with leggings, but will make the ensemble feel infinitely dressier.

Get the Steve Madden Kimmie Espadrille Sandal with free shipping for $70, available from Zappos!

These Chunky Chelsea-Style Boots

A chunkier boot is always an option. These beauties from Sam Edelman serve serious Prada vibes, and will make any outfit seem far more fashion-forward.

Get the Circus by Sam Edelman Darielle with free shipping for $99, available from Zappos!

These Ultra-Low UGG Booties

A standard pair of UGG boots may forever be a fan-favorite, but this mini version will elongate your legs and provide incredible comfort. Their low profile is ideal for leggings, and celebrities like Kaia Gerber clearly agree!

Get the UGG Classic Ultra Mini with free shipping for $140, available from Zappos!

These Clean White Platform Sneakers

If you’re rocking leggings and want to wear sneakers, you should select a more stylish pair to balance out the simplicity of the look. Platforms from a world-renowned brand like Superga give you height and add more volume to the ensemble. Say hello to your new brunch uniform!

Get the Superga 2790 Acotw Platform Sneaker with free shipping for $80, available from Zappos!

These Classic and Comfortable Sandals

Ah, Birkenstocks. The perennial footwear staple can be worn with so many looks — including a pair of leggings and an oversized T-shirt or hoodie. If running errands is all that’s on the calendar, why not slide into some Birkenstock Arizonas and hit the road? You won’t regret it!

Get the Birkenstock Arizona Soft Footbed – Suede with free shipping for $135, available from Zappos!

Check out more exclusive Us Weekly deals at Zappos here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!