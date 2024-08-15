Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
There’s no denying it. I’m a summer girlie through and through. No matter how sweaty I get, I love basking in the warm summer breeze and feeling the sun on my skin. Not to mention I celebrate a birthday in late July. Despite my love for the warmest season of the year, I can admit that back-to-back heatwaves have me looking forward to the end of summer. Not only will the temperatures drop, but I get to rock cute outwear like transitional fall jackets.
I launched a search on Amazon and uncovered a chic selection of trendy transitional fall jackets. From denim shackets to comfy cardigans, I came across a massive selection of pieces that work on cool summer nights and brisk fall days. I compiled a list of my go-to choices. Check them out below.
1. Our Absolute Favorite:: Maybe it’s the casual queen in me but I love a denim moment, especially a shacket. This lightly distressed style has unique frays along the hemline!
2. Easy, Breezy: This casual sweatshirt has a rustic button detail down the neckline and ribbed sleeve and collar accents!
3. Olive Stripes: Olive green is a neutral color that looks phenomenal during the fall. This lightweight sweatshirt is perfect for dressing up or down!
4. Oversized Waffle Knit: You’ll feel nice and warm in this oversized hoodie. The plush waffle knit fabric will melt against your skin!
5. Classic Shacket: This soft plaid shirt is probably the first thing that comes to mind when you think of shackets. It has a signature color combo that screams fall!
6. Chunky Knit: Don’t be surprised, but now is an ideal time to pull out chunky knit fabrics. This roomy stripe cardigan looks so good paired with a white tank top and crisp blue jeans!
7. Open Front Style: No buttons? No problem! This thick cardigan is a cozy layering piece!
8. Zipped Up: Love a sweatshirt-style top? This half-zip sweater is a versatile number you can wear with casual pants or dressy trousers!
9. Cropped Corduroy: Corduroy reigns supreme during the fall. This waist-length jacket has a warm stripe material that you can wear over thin turtlenecks and bodysuits!
10. Plain Jane: If you prefer classic denim style without distressed fraying, you have to check out this long-sleeve shacket!
11. Bestseller: On the contrary, this bestselling shacket features slight fraying along the shoulder!
12. Street-Style Serve: You’ll look like a model in this oversized street-style coat. It features a cool pattern that delivers an edgy flair!
13. Celeb-Approved Slay: Recreate Gisele Bündchen‘s cozy airport style in this roomy hoodie!
14. Full Zip: This full-zip hoodie is perfect for shoppers who are always cold because it has a high-neck collar that will protect against cool conditions!