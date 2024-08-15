Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

You probably already have a trusty pair of jeans and a few simple T-shirts, but do you own any silk slip skirts? Silk slip skirts are an underrated basic wardrobe staple that everyone needs in their closet. Why? Well, they pair well with any kind of top and shoes, can be dressed up or down and are incredibly comfortable. Truly, what’s not to love? If you don’t own any slip skirts, it’s time you stock up. And luckily, you came to the right place! We rounded up the best silk and satin slip skirts available to help you elevate your style. Happy shopping!

1. Amazon Favorite: Over 2,000 Amazon shoppers adore how comfortable and “forgiving” this silk slip skirt is. A bit roomier than other designs, the fuller flowy skirt is perfect for elevated dinners and formal events alike.

2. Unleash Your Wild Side: There’s never been a better way to rock leather print than with the subtle pattern on this Soowalaoo slip skirt. Pair it with a black top and some black sandals for a seamless girls’ night outfit.

3. Flirt It Up: You’ll be ready to hit the town in this chic silk mini skirt. The tiny slits and lace detailing up the flirty vibes.

4. Closet Staple: Ever since I added the 100% Washable Silk Mini Skirt from Quince to my wardrobe, it has become one of my most worn items of clothing!

5. Perfect for Fall: Floor-length silk looks effortlessly elegant, which is why I’m so glad Quince just added this 100% washable silk maxi skirt to their lineup. It’s sure to become an instant bestseller!

6. Slits for the Win: The side slits on this expertly-made Madewell slip skirt make walking even easier. That means this skirt is perfect for exploring new urban areas — be sure to pack it for your next European adventure.

7. Whimsical Vibes: The pattern on this AFRM slip skirt reminds me of a gorgeous kaleidoscope — you’re sure to get boundless compliments when you wear it!

8. Giddy Up! Okay, while you might not be able to ride a horse in this Nasty Gal slip skirt, the patterned stitching and scalloped trim will totally help you nail the western trend. Bonus: You can also get the matching top for the most cohesive outfit!

9. Sale Alert! Save 40% on this Rails slip skirt that will bring all of your mermaid dreams to life!

10. Garden Party: Summer isn’t over yet! You’ll surely be best dressed at your next girls’ brunch or backyard picnic in this floral Abercrombie maxi slip skirt.

11. Talk About a Deal: You can get this bestselling Walmart slip skirt in a variety of colors and patterns for under $5. Might as well pick up one of each!

12. Prioritize Comfort: With the extra large stretchy waistband, this Free People slip skirt feels just like pajamas!