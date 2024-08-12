Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

The clock is winding down. Every day that passes brings Us closer to the end of summer, and we’re in our feelings about it. Bah humbug, indeed! While many of Us are gearing up for back-to-school season and all-things pumpkin spice, there’s still time to have fun in flirty summer dresses.

Related: 17 Amazon Fashion Pieces for Dressing Like a Rich Mom in Her 40s When thinking of rich moms in their 40s, a few of our favorite on-screen stars come to mind almost instantly for their sense of style: Katie Holmes, Gisele Bündchen and Reese Witherspoon to name a few. Each of them have a signature style that’s a mix of luxury and attainable, making it easy for Us […]

Luckily, we took a trip to Amazon to check out flirty and fun summer dresses that will make you feel like a star. From cozy maxi dresses to form-fitting minis, the options are endless. Best of all? They all cost under $20, so you can elevate your wardrobe without putting a dent on your debit card. Check out our top picks ahead!

1. Short ‘N Sweet: In case you missed it, we’ve been living for little white dresses all summer long. This silky tank-style number is so effortlessly chic — $20!

2. Head Start: Get a head start on your fall wardrobe with this airy, long-sleeve dress — $20!

3. Girl’s Night: Do you have plans to meet up with your besties for a fun night out on the town? You’ll feel so cute and glam in this cozy and body-hugging mini— $10!

4. Flirty Flex: It doesn’t get much cuter than this flowy maxi dress. It has chic puff sleeves and flowy tiers along the hem — $20!

5. Sassy Slay: Want to show off your curves? This slip dress is made of body-hugging fabric that slims with minimal effort — $20!

6. Summer Loving: This black dress is so easy and breeze you won’t help but want to wear it over and over again — $20!

7. Luxe Lookalike: This floor-length maxi dress is so sophisticated and dreamy that it looks like a style made by a popular designer for less — $20!

8. Mock-Neck Slay: You’ll feel extra eclectic in this Boho-style frock — $20!

9. Puffed Up: Let these puff sleeves do all the talking because this little black dress is just that chic — $15!

10. Belted Boss: You won’t hesitate to wear this stunning color-block dress the next time you’re heading into the office — $10!

11. Boho Babe: You’ll want to twirl around in this Boho chic mini — $15!

12. Polly Pocket: Pockets on dresses are the ultimate accessory. This tank-style dress has chic lace detailing down the bust — $20!

13. One Shoulder Serve: Enjoy the last days of summer in this chic one-shoulder dress. The floral print and ruffle skirt are too hot to handle — $15!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

14. Ruffle Fun: Keep things cute and casual in this vibrant mini dress — $13!