When thinking of rich moms in their 40s, a few of our favorite on-screen stars come to mind almost instantly for their sense of style: Katie Holmes, Gisele Bündchen and Reese Witherspoon to name a few. Each of them have a signature style that’s a mix of luxury and attainable, making it easy for Us to achieve too. To help you find the chicest pieces on Amazon to dress like a rich mom in her 40s, we rounded up our top 17 easy and effortless picks.

These pieces will have a rich mom in her 40s’ fashion needs covered, whether they’re needing a travel set for their next vacation or some dresses for Saturday brunches. It includes a mix of minimal, refined styles and fun prints for those who prefer a pop of color. Keep reading to shop our top 17 picks for dressing like rich moms in their 40s — all from Amazon.

Easy and Effortless Fashion Amazon Pieces for Dressing Like a Rich Mom in Her 40s

Matching Sets for Rich Moms in Their 40s

1. Our Top Favorite! Make your travel day just that much easier (and more cozy) with this matching set that comes with a cap-sleeve top and wide-leg pants!

2. Easy Outfit: Rich moms in their 40s have jam-packed schedules, which means they need easy outfits like this cozy matching set, that’s a shopper favorite too!

3. Luxe Loungewear: Come home at the end of the day and cozy up in this matching ribbed set with takeout, your favorite show and a glass of wine!

4. Minimalist-Chic: This minimalist set is proof that it doesn’t take much to get chic, sophisticated style!

Dresses for Rich Moms in Their 40s

5. Our Top Favorite! This tiered midi dress gets our top favorite award for being a versatile dress pick and for consistently holding a top place on the Amazon best-seller list!

6. Boho Babe: Rich boho moms will love the design of this flowy maxi dress, and all of the fun prints it comes in!

7. Try It Tiered: A good buy for the money this tiered midi dress is a versatile dress that can be used for everything from a casual lunch with friends to baby showers!

8. We Love It Wrapped: We love wrap dresses like this Swiss dot style for being able to accentuate the waist!

Tops, Sweaters and Cardigans for Rich Moms in Their 40s

9. Our Top Favorite! Cozy up on cool fall days with this oversized knit cardigan, complete with sleeves for warming your hands or carrying small things!

10. Very Cute Vest: You can wear this classic, striped vest alone or with other layers like an undershirt as well!

11. Nicely Knit: Wear this cap-sleeve knit top with layers in the fall and some denim shorts in the summer!

12. Sweater Weather: Prep for sweater weather with this cute, striped v-neck sweater, made with soft viscose fabric!

13. Better Button-Up: Every rich mom needs a classic striped button-up in their wardrobe and this sleek style makes the perfect pick!

Pants, Jeans and Skirts for Rich Moms in Their 40s

Our Top Favorite! Make these stylish wide-leg denim pants your new favorite pair to wear!

Trusty Trousers: Great for making cute office outfits are these sleek trousers that can be paired with everything from sweaters to blazers!

Luxe Linen: Pair these flowy linen pants with a tank top and sandals in the summer and a sweater and Uggs in the fall!

Make It a Maxi: A versatile pick, maxi skirts like this flowy style can be worn for both beach vacations and everyday style.