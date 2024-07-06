Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

When it comes to rich mom style Kathy Hilton, Gisele Bündchen, and Kyle Richards are just a few of our favorite A-listers that fit the bill. Their top-notch beauty and makeup recommendations inspire Us to stock up on skin-loving products. Their impeccable ensembles deliver non-stop style inspo we love to recreate for less. To help channel rich mom style no matter your net worth, we’ve picked 21 foolproof outfits that instantly make you look richer.

To narrow our choices, we scrolled through dozens of pages on Amazon until we uncovered fashionable pieces that serve the refined and polished style our favorite rich moms would love. From chic two-pieces to airy dresses, there’s something for everyone. Get ready to look like the ultimate rich mom no matter your net worth!

1. Our Absolute Favorite: Two-piece sets are so chic! Not only can you wear them together but you can mix and match them with other pieces in your wardrobe. This cozy set has a short-sleeve sweater and roomy bottoms, making it perfect for everything from traveling to running errands!

2. Blue Midi: Got an important occasion lined up? Snag this dreamy blue midi dress. It’s made from body-hugging fabric and has a tie attachment for a stylish flair!

3. Instant Upgrade: Whether you’re wearing a graphic tee and sneakers or an airy blouse with heels, these flowy trousers instantly elevate your look!

4. Sweat Romper: Contrary to popular belief, rich moms can slay casual looks, too! This roomy, sleeveless romper is an ideal option for summer camp drop-offs and back-to-school shopping trips!

5. Pop of Color: Love sweet Barbiercore pink shades? Snag this silky spaghetti strap tank on sale for just 18!

6. Versatile Slay: You can’t go wrong with a form-fitting top. This versatile white find highlights your curves and goes with just about any outfit idea you can put together!

7. Flowy Mini: Boho chic meets rich mom style in this flowy mini dress!

8. All About Overalls: Want to upgrade your loungewear? Stock up on this comfy spaghetti strap romper. It has pockets so you can stash last-minute snacks on days you feel like turning into a couch potato!

9. Perfect Pieces: It should come as no surprise, but we’re huge fans of sets. This three-piece set comes with a lightweight cardigan, airy tank top and flowy trousers for a comfortable and versatile combination. You’ll get so many wears out of this set!

10. Pretty Paisley: Love ’70s-inspired style? This vibrant two-piece set features trousers that have the cutest Paisley design!

11. One-Shoulder Silhouette: This jumpsuit is an absolute eye-catcher. The one-shoulder design is one of our favorite accents, but we the adjustable belt and wide-leg pants just as much!

12. Luxe Linen: Linen is one of our fabric summer-friendly fabrics. This tank top and wide-leg trouser set subtly whispers quiet luxury!

13. Travel Slay: Turn the airport terminals into your runway in this dressy-yet-casual sleeveless mock-neck top and cropped wide-leg pant combo!

14. Knit Shorts: This two-piece short set is so plush and comfy. It’s made from sweater-like material but comes with a short-sleeve top and mid-thigh length shorts!

15. Wild One: Take a walk on the wild side in this animal print maxi dress!

16. All-Black Style: Love the slimming effect of all-black pieces? This romper is a roomy style that you can dress up or down!

17. Blue Waves: This linen-like two-piece set has a unique wave-inspired design along the hemline!

18. Asymmetrical Win: Love a high-low moment? This silky top has a chic asymmetrical design!

19. Denim Duty: In case you missed it, denim maxi skirts are all the rage. This medium-wash blue find fits the retro trend perfectly!

20. Colorful Cutie: Make the ultimate fashion statement in this colorful button-down blouse!

21. Last but Not Least: This airy number looks like a flowy babydoll dress in the front, but skort-style bottoms are visible from behind!