Let’s be honest: This summer is proving to be a hot one! This means it’s time to reach for airy, comfy clothing that allows you to feel free and stylish. Whether you’re hanging with the kids or strutting around a resort on vacation, opting for a pair of jean shorts could be a lifesaver.

From distressed designs to rhinestone-adorned takes, jean shorts are a staple in any fashionista’s closet — especially during the hot summer! Nevertheless, we rounded up 17 comedy jean shorts that will help prevent overheating — read on to see our picks!

1. Nautical Realness: These shorts have a nautical feel thanks to their button-down, double square-front pocket design — just $28!

2. Wide and In Charge: For those who like having extra room, these high waist shorts are right up your alley — just $30!

3. Clean and Pristine: We can’t get enough of these mid length shorts because they come in a neutral white color, and they’re so easy — was $50, now just $30!

4. Vacay Ready: These shorts have a chic high-waist and functional pockets — just $30!

5. Nostalgic inspiration: We can’t quite pinpoint what era these lightweight baggy shorts get their inspiration from, but we love their effortlessness — just $20!

6. Rugged: These shorts are cut-offs and have a rough, jagged edge that feel fresh and modern — was $35, now just $18!

7. All Twisted: We love these crossover shorts because they’re fashionable and fun — just $34!

8. Easy, Breezy: These shorts have slight distressing and an adorable cuffed silhouette — just $31!

9. On Trend: These cargo short will move and work with the body — was $35, now just $18!

10. Beach Day: These shorts have some stretch in them, and they’re minimal — just $29!

11. More Coverage: For those who likes longer styles, these shorts have you covered — just $33!

12. ’90s Vibe: This skort is high-waisted and has to front slits for added flair — just $36!

13. Plus Size-Friendly: For the plus-size queens, these double rolled cuff denim shorts will become your new summer favorites due to their structured, slim fit — was $27, now just $23!

14. Sporty Essence: These shorts have a drawstring waistband for a sporty, but casual twist — just $30!

15. Dainty Bows: If you like prim, pretty clothing, you’ll love these tie waist shorts — just $26!

16. Pizzazz: These shorts have rhinestone fringe on the hemline for added drama — just $20!

17. Drama, Drama, Drama: These shorts have maximum distressing — plus they’re so cute — just $27!