Denim shorts have their time and place, but you’d be missing out on a major fashion opportunity if you only stocked your summer wardrobe with jean shorts. The trends are urging Us to embrace comfort without sacrificing style. How can we do that? With flowy shorts, of course!

Often made from cotton or linen, and featuring elastic waistbands, flowy shorts look elegant and feel like loungewear, so you get the best of both worlds. These types of shorts can be worn for any event, and you don’t need to drop major money on any of them. Walmart has some of the best selections I’ve seen. Here, I rounded up my six favorites that will help you embrace the laid-back summer vibes.

Is it a skirt or shorts? (Spoiler: It’s shorts, but most people won’t be able to tell the difference!) The feminine flowy design on these wide-leg shorts flares out at the hem, giving the illusion of a smaller waist to accentuate your figure. I love that it’s able to do this without feeling restrictive — the elastic waist and adjustable tie make these shorts so comfortable, you’ll feel like you’re wearing pajamas!

Was $26, now just $18!

It’s all in the details when it comes to these shorts from Shewin. I love that the hem is dotted with daisies to add an extra bit of sunshine to your outfit, whether I’m sporting a casual getup or intend to wear these for a special summer night out.

Was $27, now just $16!

We all know and love distressed denim shorts, but sometimes denim can feel so uncomfortable. You can emulate the same vibes without the discomfort with these frayed flowy shorts. They’re lightweight and super soft, yet still have an edgy aura thanks to the hem.

Just $13!

Another pick that looks like a skirt from far away, this pair is especially great for those special occasions when I don’t want to risk a wardrobe malfunction in the wind. Additionally, it also fits in perfectly with the coquette trend that’s been taking over summer.

Was $12, now just $6!

Not all yoga pants have to be tight! This pair from OnlyShe proves it. These look and feel just like breezy linen shorts, but they’re extra functional. You can even work out in them if you forget to pack other fitness clothes!

Was $26, now just $17!

I’m not going to be beach-ready until I have these shorts hanging in my closet. While the flowy design is what initially sold me, it’s the included braided belt that offers an extra seaside touch that will keep me fresh and stylin’ during my Cape Cod vacation this year.

Just $20!

