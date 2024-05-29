Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Fashion trends change so quickly. If you’re not keeping up with your favorite influencers on Instagram or TikTok or reading about A-list outfit ideas, it can be hard to keep up. Thankfully, that’s where Amazon comes in. The wildly popular e-tailer has a trending page to showcase a guide of viral trends and trending searches hitting the top of Amazon charts.

Since summer is unofficially underway, it’s time to keep up with warm-weather trends that can take Us anywhere from lounging around the house to strolling around a five-star resort. From two-piece sets to luxe linen fabric and dreamy accessories, check out trending summer fashion styles on Amazon!

Two-Piece Sets

1. There’s no denying it. You most certainly need to serve rich mom vibes in this versatile two-piece — just $43!

2. Want to show a little midriff this summer? Snag this spaghetti strap and flowy pant combo. It’s so luxe, you’ll feel like you strolled right off a five-star resort — just $49!

3. Let everyone know you mean business in this vest and short two-piece — just $55!

4. This two-piece features unique sun designs that proves the world truly does revolve around you — just $39!

5. Keep things short and sweet in this resort-style short set. The contrasting white pipping is the ultimate accent on this all-black combo — just $39!

Lightweight Linen

6. This two-piece set channels two viral summer trends. The chic set is made from luxe linen-like fabric that will blow in the breeze all summer long — originally $47, now just $34!

7. White linen blouses are an absolute must during the summer. Snag this stunner while it’s on sale for a whopping 69% off — originally $70, now just $21!

8. Add a pop of color to your summer wardrobe in these tiered, flowy Palazzo pants — originally $26, now just $24!

9. Want to stick to a traditional summer slay? These lightweight, khaki-colored trousers are your best bet — just $25!

10. You can’t go wrong with a linen dress. This all-white number comes with a cute tiered skirt and deep pockets — just $53!

Romantic Accessories

11. Spread a little love this summer with these glistening heart-shaped Betsey Johnson earrings — originally $25, now just $21!

12. This isn’t your average necklace! We’re obsessed with the thick, choker-style chain and the statement-making details along the heart-shaped locket, which includes a glistening gemstone — just $15!

13. Make some noise for this whimsical all-black rosette choker. A coquette-inspired lace detail elevates the look — just $15!

14. Your presence will be the ultimate present in this mesh bow necklace — originally $50, now just $30!

15. Chunky statement jewelry is all the rage. Stay on trend this summer, courtesy of this necklace with thick, unique charms — just $18!