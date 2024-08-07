Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

When it comes to being a shopping writer, I feel like a fashion archeologist seeking out all of the hidden gems of the internet — and my latest find is probably one of my favorites. I found a secret section on Amazon — and it’s filled with affordable rich mom fashion finds. It includes designer-style bags, dresses, shoes and more — and they start at just $9.

Popularized by the major influencer, Tinx, the rich mom aesthetic is still in high gear, now with thousands of viral TikTok videos on the subject. This fashion section has so many pieces you’d likely see in one of their closets — just without the designer label. It includes everything from these high end-looking sunglasses, summer sandals, chic floral dresses and so much more. Keep scrolling to see our top picks from the section below!

1. Shoulder Candy: Coming from a brand beloved by supermodels is this JW Pei shoulder bag that looks like it’s off a designer shelf — $89!

2. Shopper-Loved Sandals: With thousands of five-star ratings, shoppers keep coming back to these water-friendly sandals for their adjustability and comfort — $60!

3. Go for Gold: One thing you simply can’t go wrong with is a chic, gold-plated chain-link necklace like this one that’s now on sale for 35% off — was $20, now $13!

4. Love our Levi’s: A closet classic, rich moms all have a pair of Levi’s like this straight leg style for casually-cool outfits — was $80, now $45!

5. A Summer Staple: If there’s one thing a rich mom needs in their closet it’s this tiered maxi tent dress that can be elevated with heels and made casual with tennis shoes — $80!

6. Darling Dress: For moods where you’re feeling feminine and flirty, you’re going to want to wear this floral maxi tie dress that has cute tie-strap shoulders, smocked bodice and flared hem — $47!

7. Chic Shades: These Ray Ban hexagonal sunglasses might be on the pricier side, but they’ll remain a staple in your accessories rotation for years — $195!

8. Luxe Loungewear: Upgrade your loungewear game with these best-selling wide leg sweatpants that you’ll want to sink into every day after work — $29!

9. Here for the Hoops: Try out the gold hoop earrings that over 36,900 Amazon shoppers have given their stamp-of-approval — $14!

10. It’s a Hat Day: A trendy style for both celebrities and influencers right now is a New York Yankees ball cap like this one that’s been bought over 500 times in the last month — was $38, now $35!

11. Old Money Style: Over 3,000 shoppers have bought this old-money style watch that’s now 55% off in the last month — was $65, now $29!

12. Try Tummy Control: Slim out the appearance of your stomach with these tummy control leggings, perfect for pilates workouts, yoga, HITT and more — $36!

13. Coastal Cutie: Romantic and sophisticated, this tiered, one-shoulder dress is perfect for date nights by a beachy sunset — was $46, now $20!

14. Pretty in Plaid: Get ready for fall ‘fit with this charming plaid shacket that comes in several eye-catching color combinations — was $46, now $25!

15. Wardrobe Essential: Perfect for pairing with some tailored trousers and gold jewelry or a pleated maxi skirt and flats is this oversized button down top, made of a breathable cotton fabric blend — $27!

16. Silky Skirt: Great for PTA meetings, lunch dates and even office outfits is this silky satin skirt that’s made with a comfortable elastic waistline — $26!

17. Keep it Clipped: Keep your hair clipped back with the cute pack of hair clips that come in so many fun and stylish patterns like checker print, tortoiseshell and more — $9!