Denim dresses are some of the trendiest pieces you can wear this summer. These elevated pieces are an essential part of any wardrobe since they offer comfort while also looking a bit more put-together. They’re versatile to boot; you can dress them up with a statement jacket for work, or dress them down with sneakers for brunch.

Whether you’re looking for a maxi denim dress or a shorter number, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite affordable and fashionable denim dresses on sale at Amazon.

1. Beach dress: It’s a good idea to wear a short denim dress on your way to the beach.

2. Good American Look-Alike: If you’re looking for a Good American replica, this one looks expensive, just like the Khloe Kardashian brand, and is only $47.

3. Tiered Dress to Match The Vibe: Looking for a tiered dress? Try this one for size and you can channel your inner boho vibes.

4. A Slit Denim Dress for Date Night: If you’re celebrating a birthday and want to show out with the girls, this dress shows all of your curves.

5. Puff-Sleeve Denim Dress: This dress has puff sleeves that elevates your look for a casual day in the office.

6. Cowboy Carter Dress: We’re thinking the same thing, as this dress looks like it’s ready for a country concert. We’re still waiting on Beyoncé to release tour dates.

7. Color Denim Dress: If you’re still thinking about that Barbie movie, you can rock pink everywhere you go with this denim dress.

8. T-Shirt Maxi Dress: Maybe you want to go all sports with a denim dress? This maxi denim dress looks like a jumpsuit.

9. A V-Neck Dress to Spruce up Your Wardrobe: There’s nothing like a V-neck dress that’s super lightweight, comfortable and fashionable.

10. Runway Denim Dress: This dress is made for the runway as you catwalk to the final destination.

11. Bridgerton Dress: If you’re rewatching Bridgerton for the millionth time, you’ll want a dress to find “the one.” This dress is gives a nice charm.

12. An Overall Denim Dress: if you’re into overalls, take this dress and layer it with your favorite t-shirt.

13. Front Button Denim Dress: You can never have too much maxi dresses, so add this one to your collection

14. Frayed Denim Dress: This dress has three pockets to store all of your essentials.

15. Off-The-Shoulder Denim Dress: Summer calls for an off-the-shoulder dress to show off some skin.