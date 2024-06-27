Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Summer is all about staying comfortable. You don’t have to be uncomfortable just because you don’t want to wear a certain type of dress. In summer, anything goes – especially airy, lightweight frocks that you look and feel good in. It’s ridiculously hot lately, so stay as cool as possible by wearing one of these lightweight looks that we’ve found that will look good on just about anyone.

Whether you like soft and silky sundresses or lightweight cotton looks, there’s a little something for everyone on this list to try out this summer. Slip into whatever speaks to you and you’ll be feeling cool, comfortable, and super breezy this summer. Perhaps most importantly, you’ll be feeling pretty, too!

15 Airy Summer Dresses Too Pretty to Pass Up

1. Lovely Lace: Adorn yourself in this charming floral dress with voluminous sleeves – just $50!

2. Aquatic Allure: Dive into summer with this stunning multi-hued V-neck dress – just $49!

3. Flaunt Those Curves: Accentuate your silhouette with this belted ruffled summer dress – just $48!

4. Layered Perfection: Showcase your multifaceted style in this sleeveless halter dress – just $54!



5. Legs for Days: This versatile piece effortlessly transitions from casual to formal – just $40!

6. Timeless Elegance: Bare your shoulders and embrace your curves in this dress – just $36!

7. Kimono Chic: Elevate your look with this sophisticated kimono-inspired summer dress – just $50!

8. Blossom Beauty: Radiate joy in this delightfully uncomplicated summer dress – just $47.

9. Dazzling Versatility: Get ample mileage out of this adaptable dress – just $67!

10. Vintage Charm: Channel your inner domestic goddess in this adorable retro-inspired dress– just $38!

11. Parisian Boheme: Transform the world into your personal Parisian backdrop with this chic sundress – just $43!

12. Serpentine Siren: For those favoring a bolder look, this high-cut tunic dress makes a statement with its striking snake print – just $36!

13. Floral Haven: Let your inner blossom shine in this refined and unpretentious floral V-neck dress – just $48!

14. Breezy Ruffles: Stay cool and collected in this airy ruffle dress with billowy sleeves – just $34!

15. Plastic Fantastic: Embody your inner Barbie girl while prioritizing comfort in this vivacious dress – just $38!

