Ahhh yes, the trusty skort. My mom used to dress me in skorts all growing up, and I’m so glad they’re back in style. These fun and functional designs keep things fresh and flirty and prevent any embarrassing wardrobe malfunctions from happening.

Best of all, there’s a skort for every occasion, whether you are getting active, lounging around, or are heading out for a jampacked summer day. You’ll be thankful you have a skort (or a few) for the rest of the summer, and it’s not too late to stock up. Find our favorite skorts below.

1. Sporty Spice: Tennis skirts — like this Santiny design — are what sparked the whole skort trend to begin with because of their flirty style, functionality and versatility.

2. Fool Everyone: By just glancing at this floral Aoudery skort, you’d never guess there are shorts underneath! Between the ruffles and pretty pattern, it exudes and air of femininity and keeps you comfortable no matter where you wear it.

3. Beachy Vibes: This Frtoin skort beautifully blends beachy vibes with the boho aesthetic that’s been trending again! Choose between 15 rich hues. We won’t be surprised if you want multiple!

4. Party Bottoms! While this Floerns design gives total skirt vibes from the front, it looks like denim shorts from the back giving you the best of both worlds!

5. Built-in Baby: Take it from me, it’s very easy to experience a wardrobe malfunction when wearing a short, tight denim skirt. Avoid any mishaps with this smart denim skort from Luvamia. The shorts peek through thanks to the tiny slit and enhances the overall look!

6. Perfect for Fall: Get a jumpstart on your autumnal wardrobe with this asymmetrical houndstooth wrap skort. Pair it with thigh high boots and a fitted sweater for an Insta-worthy outfit.

7. Upgraded Tennis Gal: Love the idea of tennis skirts but hate the pleats? Navneet created a skort you’ll love. (Over 2,000 Amazon shoppers rave about it!)

8. Classy and Flirty: I’m declaring that everyone needs this split hem skort in black for their date nights. You can thank me later!

9. Tom Boy Vibes: Cargo pants are back in style, and while those aren’t necessarily my favorite, I can definitely get behind this cargo wrap skirt. Wearing this will add a punchy twist to any outfit.

10. Pretty Pattern: Love to golf? Instead of standard white try this eye-catching pink paisley patterned skort and you’ll surely score a hole in one.

11. Better Basics: Some people may rely on denim shorts when they’re unsure of what to wear, but with this MakeMeChic skort on hand, you’ll have better options and feel so much more stylish on any given day!

12. Better Than a Wrap Dress: In our opinion, wrap skorts are the wrap dresses of the future. Start stocking up on this timeless style from Floerns.