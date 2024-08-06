Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you’re bummed about the end of summer, don’t be! We still have about a month until Labor Day and even then, the temps won’t drop for a while. As such, dress season is still in full swing!

But chances are you’re a little tired of your current lineup. If you’re looking for a way to refresh your late-summer wardrobe without breaking the bank, Walmart has some expensive-looking dresses perfect for this time of year. These mini, midi and maxi dresses will have you receiving more compliments than you can count. Read on for our faves from Jessica Simpson, Free Assembly and more!

12 of the Best End-of-Summer Dress Deals

1. Take 61% Off Free Assembly

Our Absolute Favorite: With a belted design, this utility dress is the ideal balance of casual and dressy, especially the luxe black and white pattern — You save over $20!

Not your style? See all Free Assembly deals at Walmart !

2. Take 57% Off The Pioneer Woman

Our Absolute Favorite: Ree Drummond approved! This denim-looking dress is secretly lightweight and airy. You’ll adore the tie waist — Save 57%!

Not your style? See all The Pioneer Woman deals at Walmart !

3. Take 50% Off Scoop

Our Absolute Favorite: We’re saying absolutely yes to this sporty striped sweater dress. It’s no wonder this chic outfit is a bestseller — You get half off!

Not your style? See all Scoop deals at Walmart !

4. Take 70% Off Jessica Simpson

Our Absolute Favorite: We love florals all year, but especially at this time of the summer. Grab this maxi in regular or plus sizes — You save over $25!

Not your style? See all Jessica Simpson deals at Walmart !

5. Take 51% Off Avia

Our Absolute Favorite: If you’re on the pickleball train, we just found your new favorite dress with built-in shorts, a square neck and stretchy material — You save over 50%!

Not your style? See all Avia deals at Walmart !

6. Take 31% Off Time and Tru

Our Absolute Favorite: Classy and modest, this midi dress has flutter sleeves sure to make your date a little (a lot) nervous — Get 31% off!

Not your style? See all Time and Tru deals at Walmart !

7. Take 20% Off A.Jesdani

Our Absolute Favorite: What a flattering find! This v-neck wrap midi has a solid top and printed skirt for a trendy flair, especially when paired with sandals — You save 20%!

Not your style? See all A.Jesdani deals at Walmart !

8. Take 42% Off Sxaura

Our Absolute Favorite: Hey there, yacht wife! The striped pattern and tie waist give this casual mini dress a nautical vibe. Grab it in one of 14 different colors — 42% Off!

Not your style? See all Sxaura deals at Walmart !

9. Take 10% Off Shermie

Our Absolute Favorite: Get ready to take classy to a whole new level. This outfit would be ideal for weddings, graduations, birthdays and everything in between — You save 10%!

Not your style? See all Shermie deals at Walmart !

10. Take 59% Off JuneFish

Our Absolute Favorite: Simple and sweet, this crowd-favorite dress has a halter neck, pockets and a mini length that makes it playful — You save $19!

Not your style? See all JuneFish deals at Walmart !

11. Take 70% Off Nine.Eight

Our Absolute Favorite: Pretty in pink! This halter midi dress is made of a cooling satin material that screams rich mom — Get 70% Off!

Not your style? See all Nine.Eight deals at Walmart !

12. Take 10% Off Tianek

Our Absolute Favorite: This geometric t-shirt dress will have everyone thinking you’re artsy as can be. Bonus points if you wear it to the art museum — You save 10%!

Not your style? See all Tianek deals at Walmart !