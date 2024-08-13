Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

The end of summer may be quickly approaching, but thankfully for Us, wedding season continues as we transition into the fall. The temperature may be preparing to decrease, but of course, we want to be dressed to impress as our loved ones tie the knot. With that in mind,it’s only right to find chic fall wedding guest dresses.

Sometimes it’s as simple as a little black dress that checks off all the boxes. Other times it’s formal-style frocks that look like they cost a pretty penny. Heavier fabrics and longer dresses are always a great choice as fall ushers in cooler weather. However, there are some of Us who prefer lively bold prints and mini dresses no matter the time of the year. No matter your preference, Amazon is filled to the brim with fashionable fall wedding guest dresses. We’ve rounded up 13 eye-catching fall wedding guest dresses that will make you look as good as you feel. Check out our top pics ahead!

1. Our Absolute Favorite: Make a colorful statement in this vibrant spaghetti strap midi dress!

2. Deep Green: Neutrals like olive green are always a good idea during the fall. This olive one-shoulder dress has a large bow detail!

3. Foolproof: Black dresses are always a good idea. This curve-hugging midi has slimming and shaping fabric and subtle ruching for additional support!

4. Skinny Straps: This vibrant dress is so unique because it comes with two skinny straps that can be worn in different ways!

5. Flouncy Sleeves: Flouncy flutter sleeves are one of the things we love most about this wrap-style skater dress!

6. Laidback Slay: Don’t you love getting invited to weddings that require a laidback dress code? We do! If you’re heading to a lowkey wedding, you’ll feel comfortable and chic in this long-sleeve floral print dress!

7. Curves Ahead: You’ll highlight your curves with every step you take in this fitted green dress!

8. Knits ‘N Knots: A twist-front knot and flattering rib knit fabric helps elevate this wrap dress!

9. Tube Style: If you were wondering, you can totally rock a tube top-style dress to a wedding. This floor-length style features a chic pattern that makes it look so elegant and fun!

10. Silky Smooth: Silky smooth fabric is the ultimate way to deliver luxe wedding guest vibes. This unique dress has a sophisticated mock-style neckline!

11. Pretty Pleats: This flowy dress is an ideal choice for so many wedding themes.

12. Butter Soft: Are you looking for a butter-soft fabric that will melt against your skin? This velvety dress fits the bill!

13. All About Slits: Make an subtly sassy appearance in this green one-shoulder dress. It features a daring split!