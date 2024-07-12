It’s wedding season, and finding the perfect outfit can be fun, exciting and stressful!

Picking out a dress that matches your personality, a wedding theme and is weather-appropriate comes with challenges, so Us Weekly did the hard work for you and picked out mini dresses, gowns and more that are perfect for any ceremony.

Take Datoka Fanning, for example, who rocked an Oscar de la Renta design at The Watched photocall in London in May 2024. Her tan midi dress featured a square neckline, thin straps, a dainty belt and floral design on her skirt. She teamed the frock with cherry red heels.

Another excellent wedding guest look came from Rihanna, who donned a yellow frock at the launch of her Fenty Beauty Soft’Lit Naturally Luminous Longwear Foundation event in Los Angeles in April 2024. Her number was complete with a strapless neckline, a fitted bodice and an exposed seam.

Keep scrolling to get wedding guest attire inspiration from your favorite celebs: