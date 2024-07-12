Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Stylish

What to Wear as a Wedding Guest Inspired by Dakota Fanning, Rihanna, Mindy Kaling, More

By
What to Wear as a Wedding Guest Based on Celebrity Outfits
14
Getty Images (3)

It’s wedding season, and finding the perfect outfit can be fun, exciting and stressful!

Picking out a dress that matches your personality, a wedding theme and is weather-appropriate comes with challenges, so Us Weekly did the hard work for you and picked out mini dresses, gowns and more that are perfect for any ceremony.

Take Datoka Fanning, for example, who rocked an Oscar de la Renta design at The Watched photocall in London in May 2024. Her tan midi dress featured a square neckline, thin straps, a dainty belt and floral design on her skirt. She teamed the frock with cherry red heels.

The Foreo Luna Mini? It’s Kate Bosworth-Approved and 58% off!

Deal of the Day

The Foreo Luna Mini? It’s Kate Bosworth-Approved and 58% off! View Deal

Another excellent wedding guest look came from Rihanna, who donned a yellow frock at the launch of her Fenty Beauty Soft’Lit Naturally Luminous Longwear Foundation event in Los Angeles in April 2024. Her number was complete with a strapless neckline, a fitted bodice and an exposed seam.

Keep scrolling to get wedding guest attire inspiration from your favorite celebs:

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!

In this article

Blake Lively

Blake Lively
1260374980dakota fanning 206

Dakota Fanning
Jodie Turner-Smith Bio Page

Jodie Turner-Smith
Kelsea Ballerini Says She Has ‘A Lot More Grace’ for Her Divorced Parents Following Her Split From Morgan Evans

Kelsea Ballerini
1310509399kristen wiig bio 206

Kristen Wiig
Lana-Condor

Lana Condor
Best, Boldest and Most Beautiful Celebrity Hairstyles in 2023

Mindy Kaling
Rihanna Bio Pic

Rihanna
Selena Gomez Bio Pic

Selena Gomez
InStyle and Warner Bros Golden Globes After Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 07 Jan 2018

Shay Mitchell
Sydney Sweeney Reveals She Is Worried About Becoming a Mom in Hollywood

Sydney Sweeney
1251125700taraji_p._henson_290x206

Taraji P. Henson
Taylor Swift Bio Pic

Taylor Swift

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!