Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Although we’re still reveling in the sun rays of summer, it’s also time to point our attention towards preparing our wardrobes for fall. Whether you need to refresh your sartorial arsenal with sturdy jeans or cozy boots, now is the time to find a deal on all your essentials. Moreover, acquiring lightweight outerwear fashion finds is a way to master the finicky impending transitional weather.

From supple cardigans to functional bomber jackets, there is a lightweight, easy outerwear piece that will elevate your style with more comfort. We rounded up 13 lightweight outerwear fashion finds that will keep you feeling comfy no matter what — read on to see our picks!

1. Sporty Essence: This Yogalicious full zip yoga jacket is perfect for workouts or days when you’re running errands — just $36!

2. On Trend: This Magcomsen bomber jacket is modern and comes in many fun colors — just $39!

3. Posh Synergy: We love this Prettygarden tweed vest because it has such a beautiful, sleek contrasting outline that will make it a compliment magnet for you — just $40!

4. Closet Staple: If you need an easy, breezy option to wear during fall, this Anrabess oversized cardigan will make a great wardrobe addition — was $60, now just $40!

5. Everyday Essential: For the girl who needs a versatile, warm alternative, this Vichyie corduroy shacket is right up your alley — was $38, now just $36!

6. On The Go: This Qinsen full zip short jacket uses soft fleece for an option that’ll keep you warm on the coldest workout days — was $40, now just $31!

7. Knitted Realness: This Shewin waffle knit plaid shacket has a fun print contrast that you can wear with jeans or sweats — just $33!

8. Rich Mom Vibes: You can coordinate this Lillusory oversized sweater coat with billowing wide-leg trousers, sneakers and T-shirt for an easy fall outfit — was $60, now just $43!

9. Motor Babe: This Prettygarden faux suede jacket has a slight motorcycle aesthetic but it’s subdued enough to wear to the office — just $48!

10. Cozy Casual: If you want a light vest to wear during those slightly cold fall days, this Columbia Benton Springs vest is a suitable option. It features durable nylon and soft fleece for a cozy feel — was $45, now just $30!

11. Fuzzy Queen: This Evaless fleece jacket has pockets for storage and comes in ten eye-catching colors — just $36!

12.Ladies Who Lunch: We can’t get enough of this Zesica pearl trim cardigan because it’s so decadent and elevated — was $40, now just $36!

13. Weather-Approved: This Akoee zip up snap jacket is breathable, lightweight, breathable and has four-way stretch — was $21, now just $18!