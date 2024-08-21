Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

When it comes to the upcoming summer-to-fall season transition, it’s important that you invest in versatile fashion finds that can live up to any occasion. What’s more, oversized fashion finds are an easy way to transition into fall cozily.

From structured jackets to comfy sweatpants, finding oversized, easy-fashion pieces that will keep you feeling cozy during transitional weather is essential. We rounded up 13 oversized fashion finds that are perfect for finicky weather — read on to see our picks!

1. Comfort First: This Merokeety lounge set is perfect for days on the couch or running errands — was $38, now just $40!

2. Closet Staple: This Anrabess henley sweatshirt pairs well with jeans, sweatpants or leggings — just $30!

3. Off The Shoulder Elegance: We love this Btfbm off the shoulder sweater because it’s cozy and warm but won’t make you overheat — was $42, now just $30!

4. She Means Business: You can wear this Lillusory cardigan sweater with trousers and heels for days in the office or distressed jeans and sneakers for after hours — just $36!

5. Denim on Denim: This Dokotoo denim jacket has a frayed hemline for a fashionable touch — just $47!

6. Comfy Casual: These Aleumdr sweatpants have wide legs are will become your new favorite piece of clothing — just $30!

7. Relaxed Queen: This Fhniepan striped sweater set comes in punchy color schemes that we’re sure you’ll love — just $33!

8. Nostalgic Vibes: For the girl who loves the ’90s, these Levi Strauss Signature straight jeans are loose and baggy enough for any type of occasion — just $27!

9. Knitted Realness: We can’t get over this Edikted sweater hoodie because of how cozy and neutral it is — just $70!

10. Everyday Essential: This Brixton cotton shirt comes in a versatile color and silhouette that will accent your closet nicely — was $89, now just $40!

11. Color, Please: This Dressed in Lala plissé shirt dress is an eye-catching garment that will become a compliment magnet for you — just $122!

12. Boss and CEO: This COS tie front blazer is structured but doesn’t take itself too seriously — was $225, now just $124!

13. Hot Mama: This Michael Lauren oversized top has an off the shoulder, cold shoulder moment for the girl who wants to make a statement — just $88!