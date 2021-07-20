17 Oversized Fashion Pieces to Elevate Your Work Wardrobe

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Let’s be honest: After over a year of working from home, returning to the office is going to take some getting used to. Whether you’re excited or not particularly enthused about the transition, we can likely all agree that our loungewear uniforms will be missed!

That’s why we wanted to shop for chic oversized pieces that are equally as comfy as sweats — but can be worn to the office! If you’re feeling a little stressed about dressing for work IRL, keep reading to peep our picks!

17 Comfy, Oversized Work Pieces to Wear Back to the Office

Tops and Blouses

1. This balloon-sleeve blouse from AlvaQ has a billowy feel that looks great when worn loose or tucked into high-waisted pants!

2. We also love the balloon sleeves on this top from BELONGSCI, plus all of the amazing colors and prints it’s available in!

3. Wear this short-sleeve button-down from Milumia in two different ways: buttoned all the way down to the bottom or tied off at the hem!

4. Why throw on a plain button-down when you can wear this fun leopard version from HOTAPEI?

Pants

5. The ultra-wide leg look of these Tronjori high-waisted palazzo pants makes such a dramatic statement!

6. Another strong wide-leg pant is this pair from Making the Cut that just dropped on Amazon!

7. While it’s still warm outside, we’re going to wear chic culottes like this pair from Ginasy!

8. These wide-leg cropped pants from Tsful are made from a knit material that’s reportedly just as comfy as sweats!

Dresses

9. We’re obsessed with the striped print of this oversized shirtdress from ellazhu, and you can throw on a wide belt at the waist to give it more shape!

10. This loose T-shirt dress from Daily Ritual is easy to dress up and style for the office or rock casually on days off!

11. While this Calvin Klein button-down dress isn’t the most oversized, shoppers claim that the fit is comfortable and flattering!

12. Shift dresses like this one from Lark & Ro are meant to fit on the loose side but still highlight your shape!

Blazers

13. We love that this Farktop blazer is completely open — wear it with any outfit!

14. Shoppers say that the quality of this oversized blazer from RZIV is incredible for the price!

15. The long hem and fit of this lightweight blazer from The Drop help make it so chic!

16. Shoppers are calling this Cicy Bell loose blazer “perfection” — it exceeded all of their expectations!

17. Reviewers say that this extra long “boyfriend” blazer from ellos has become a staple in their wardrobes!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

