With all the heat and activity of summer, it’s natural to want to dress simpler. Whether you’re running errands for the fam or lounging around the house, the right pieces can help you to have that duality. We found a simple, trendy oversized T-shirt that we’re sure you’ll wear plenty over the course of summer — and it’s only $20 at Amazon!

This Dokotoo Oversized T-shirt is perfect for every summer activity. It features a 60% polyester, 35% viscose and 5% elastane material composition for a breathable, sturdy and stretchy option. Also, it’s oversized — so it’s perfect for catching a breeze and keeping things airy while you endure a hot summer.

Get the Dokotoo Oversized T-shirt for $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of June 23, 2024, but may be subject to change.

To style this top, you could pair this T-shirt with shorts and sandals for a relaxed, casual summer ensemble. Or, you could rock it with a frilly skirt and heels for a laid-back but elevated moment. Further, this T-shirt comes in 14 neutral colors and has a S to XXL size range.

While reviewing and gushing over this top, one Amazon reviewer said, “I love this shirt! It looks so expensive and is nice and thick. The sizing was good, and the way it lays is so trendy and fun.” Another reviewer added, “It has a great, oversized shape and is good quality!”

So, if you’re looking for a versatile, breezy top that you can wear during your daily tasks, this oversized Dokotoo option can help!

