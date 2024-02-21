This Casual T-Shirt Dress Is the Perfect Fit for Every Body

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Dresses don’t need to be a high-maintenance kind of fashion. They can just be fun, casual pieces you just toss on whenever you want. There doesn’t have to be any sort of big event surrounding you putting on a dress. The best dress to apply this philosophy to is a T-shirt dress, namely one that you can wear with or without tights or leggings.

Universal Standard is a great place to find dresses like this, especially if you want to stay up with what’s cool in the fashion world. We found the absolute perfect T-shirt dress that you can just throw on and go wherever life takes you.

The Belle Breton-Stripe Compact Jersey Dress at Universal Standard is just $92, and you’re going to get plenty of mileage out of it. It looks just like your favorite striped T-shirt, only longer and more flattering. Most importantly, it’s ridiculously comfortable.

It’s made from yarn-dyed, compact-knit jersey that feels like curling up in your favorite shirt. Plus, it features a boat neck with short sleeves, making it a dress that’s perfect for just about any season, depending on how you dress it up. And you can get the stripes in different hues, too. This is going to quickly become one of your favorite pieces.

Don’t overthink dresses. If you want one that you know you’ll look good and feel comfortable in, this is going to be one of your best bets. Don’t let the price fool you – you’re paying for quality, and all the times you’ll be able to strut out of your house looking absolutely fantastic. Be sure to grab one before they go out of stock and be ready to pick out the perfect shoes to pair it with.

